Choosing to play football and compete in wrestling were two easy decisions for Christian Heritage School sophomore Jackson Locke.
“I chose football and wrestling to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” said Locke, a safety and wide receiver for the football team who wrestled in the 150-pound and 157-pound weight classes last year.
He chose to play his third sport because he fell in love with it.
“I chose baseball cause it was my sport that I just clicked with,” Locke said. “Baseball is my favorite because there is nothing like it. Baseball teaches you so many life lesson and shows brotherhood and teamwork at its finest.”
The pitcher and infielder already knows it’s baseball that he wants to carry him to the next level.
“I would like to continue to play baseball in college at any level,” Locke said.
Locke answered a series of questions about his life on and off the field, mat and diamond.
Question: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school sports?
Answer: The road game that we had this past season (against Asheville Christian in) Asheville, North Carolina, and our homecoming game (against Ezell-Harding).
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: I’m looking forward to the baseball and football as we are now under new coaching. Talking with both coaches, both make their way to have connections with each player, which I pair very well with.
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance in the upcoming season?
A: I would like to play a bigger role on the baseball team and better my pitching to help lead us deeper into the playoffs.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?
A: I want people to remember me as the really athletic guy who was a leader on and off the field and as someone our younger generation can look up to and say that they want to be like me.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: It hard to choose but I would say my parents because they have raised me and my brother that nothing ever comes easy in life and you have to work for it.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: I like to hang out with my friends and go to the lake.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: I would either say Freddie Freeman, Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, because they’ve all showed what it’s like to be a team player. Even though they’ve faced adversity they pick up their teammates and move on.
Q: What is your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Probably Twitter because I can get my self exposed for sports.
