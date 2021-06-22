One on one: A Q&A session with Coahulla Creek's Brinkley Reed

Ask Coahulla Creek High School's Brinkley Reed a list of her favorites, and the name McDonald will come up twice.
Reed, who will suit up for basketball and softball at Coahulla Creek in her upcoming junior year, would count Aari McDonald of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream as her favorite professional athlete.
"She never gives up no matter the circumstances and she is a big team player and I love that about her," Reed said.
A different McDonald comes to mind when Reed considered her favorite app on her smartphone.
"My favorite app on my phone is by far the McDonald's app because I can always count on it to have the 99-cent iced coffee deal," she said.
Reed answered a variety of questions about her life on and off of the diamond and court and away from the drive-thru.
Q: Why did you choose to play each of your sports?
A: I have been playing basketball ever since I was 6 years old, and I've always just had a love for the sport as well as softball. I've been playing since I was young, too.
Q: What's your favorite memory from high school sports?
A: My favorite memory so far in high school sports would definitely have to be winning the region championship in softball against Sonoraville (in 2020).
Q: Do you have a favorite sport?
A: My favorite sport is definitely basketball, because I've played so many years of my life and worked so hard so I can continue playing in college one day.
Q: What's your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: My favorite memories in high school outside of sports would be going to Waffle House after all the home basketball games with friends and also dressing up for the Friday night football games.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming softball and basketball seasons at Coahulla Creek?
A: I'm looking forward to creating new bonds with all the younger girls and being someone they can look up to.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: What I really would love to do after high school is continue my basketball career in college. That's always been my dream and what I've been working for since day one.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to?
A: I look up to my mom for everything. She is always there pushing me to become a better player and to be a good person. She has been the one molding me since I was so young and one day I want to be able to say thank you after helping me to make my dreams come true.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: Outside of school and sports I like to spend lots of time with my friends.
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: My favorite TV series is probably either "Grey's Anatomy" or "Stranger Things." I love all the action that both of these shows have and the suspense to them.
