One on one: A Q&A session with Coahulla Creek's Megan Morris

Megan Morris competes in discus throw and shot put events for Coahulla Creek High School's track and field team.

Megan Morris spends football season throwing around a flag at halftime of games as captain of the Coahulla Creek High School band's color guard. In the spring, she throws objects a little bit heavier.

The rising senior competes in discus throw and shot put for the Colts' track and field squad.

"I thought I was really good at both, so I continued," Morris said of both of her extracurricular activities that involve throwing. "I love them equally the same, they have both made my life worth its while."

Morris answered a series of questions about her life in color guard and on the track and field squad.

Question: What's your favorite memory from high school sports?

Answer: Creating teammates have always been the best part of being in sports in high school.

Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?

A: A very energetic, fun and challenging person.

Q: What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming color guard and track and field season?

A: I'm just looking forward to having the best time of my senior year.

Q: What are your plans for after high school, if you have any yet?

A: I'm thinking about going into the Navy.

Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?

A: Practice. I can never get enough.

Q: What is your favorite TV series?

A: "Victorious." It reminds me of me sometimes.

Q: What's your favorite app on your smartphone?

A: Netflix, I love watching "Victorious."

To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.

