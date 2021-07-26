One on one: A Q&A session with Coahulla Creek's Megan Morris

Megan Morris spends football season throwing around a flag at halftime of games as captain of the Coahulla Creek High School band's color guard. In the spring, she throws objects a little bit heavier.
The rising senior competes in discus throw and shot put for the Colts' track and field squad.
"I thought I was really good at both, so I continued," Morris said of both of her extracurricular activities that involve throwing. "I love them equally the same, they have both made my life worth its while."
Morris answered a series of questions about her life in color guard and on the track and field squad.
Question: What's your favorite memory from high school sports?
Answer: Creating teammates have always been the best part of being in sports in high school.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: A very energetic, fun and challenging person.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming color guard and track and field season?
A: I'm just looking forward to having the best time of my senior year.
Q: What are your plans for after high school, if you have any yet?
A: I'm thinking about going into the Navy.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: Practice. I can never get enough.
Q: What is your favorite TV series?
A: "Victorious." It reminds me of me sometimes.
Q: What's your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Netflix, I love watching "Victorious."
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.