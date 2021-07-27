One on one: A Q&A session with Coahulla Creek's Tyler Locklear

Coahulla Creek High School's Tyler Locklear counts the University of Georgia's football team as an inspiration for the rising senior deciding to first pick up the pigskin himself.
"It's the love of the game, and I always enjoyed watching the Bulldogs play on Saturdays," said the running back, who also competes in sprint events for the Colt track and field team.
Locklear answered a series of questions about his life on and off the track and football field.
Question: What’s your favorite memory from high school sports?
Answer: The Southeast Whitfield football game last year when we won 35-14 and I rushed for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
A: Hanging out with my friends and making lifelong memories.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming seasons?
A: Having the best football season ever at Coahulla Creek for my senior year.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: Laid back and easy-going.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: I like spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: (Former University of Georgia and NFL running back) Herschel Walker. He had an incredible work ethic and dedication to football.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Snapchat, because it’s how I communicate with all my friends.
