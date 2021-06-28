One on one: A Q&A session with Dalton's Grace Ridley

Only a freshman in the 2020-21 school year, Dalton High School's Grace Ridley was already a standout on the school's volleyball and girls basketball teams.
The versatile Ridley played multiple positions in both sports, spending time at both guard and forward in basketball and as a blocker, hitter and defensive specialist in volleyball.
Headed into her sophomore seasons, Ridley is focused on helping her teams to the playoffs.
"In basketball, I hope my team gets to go to state," Ridley said. "We play in a hard region with a lot of really good teams. In volleyball, I hope our team does as well as we did last year and can finish strong at the region tournament and go to state again this year."
Ridley answered a variety of questions about her life on and off of the court.
Q: What's your favorite memory so far from your first year in high school sports?
A: In volleyball, finishing first in our region in regular season play. In basketball, scoring 24 points against Coahulla Creek High School. They were a really good team.
Q: Why did you decide to play basketball and volleyball?
A: Basketball and volleyball are both really fun! I started basketball in first grade and I really liked it, so I just kept playing. All of my friends played, too. Because I was so young when I started, I guess you could say that my mom and dad were the ones that chose basketball. My cousin, Kaysen, played volleyball, and so I tried it. I thought it was OK, but I didn't begin to love it until I met Coach Quinn. When I got into sixth grade, Coach Jennifer Quinn encouraged me to play at the middle school and then became my travel coach. She is why I love volleyball. She's really, really funny and fun to be around, but she's also a very strong, competitive person that pushed me to do my best. She cares about me and I really love her.
Q: Do you have a favorite between the two sports?
A: I really enjoy both. I love basketball because it is so competitive and fast-paced. I love volleyball because it is just all-around fun.
Q: What's your favorite memory from high school so far outside of sports?
A: Because my dad was battling esophageal cancer and undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments last year, my brother and I spent half of the year doing virtual school to try and keep him safe from being exposed to COVID. Unfortunately, we all still got it around New Years. So, just getting to go to school after that and be around my friends was huge. Even though we were all in masks and had to socially distance, it was good to just finally be a high schooler. We had waited so long to get there and, for the longest time, we thought we would miss out on everything. I'm really looking forward to being able to go to dances, pep rallies and do all of the things you think of when you think about being in high school.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I really enjoy going to church, my youth group and helping out with vacation Bible school. I'm also a very good student. I'm proud to say I worked very hard this year and, even though I had to be a virtual student for half of the year and all of the challenges from that, I ended up with a 4.0 GPA. It wasn't easy. My faith and being a good student are very important to me. I also hope I'm a good friend.
Q: What are your plans for after high school, if you have any yet?
A: I hope to continue playing basketball in college and one day become a pediatrician.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to?
A: I look up to my mom because she is a constant support system in my life and shows me how to love and treat others.
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: My favorite TV series are "Grey's Anatomy" and "Criminal Minds." Both shows are very dramatic and suspenseful, but they still have funny moments and the characters make witty, snarky comments.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete?
A: My favorite professional athlete is (Milwaukee Bucks forward) Giannis Antetokounmpo, because he is always very mature and handles the game well. You never see him lose his cool.
Q: What's your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: TikTok because I love scrolling through all of the videos.
