Kaylee Tatum knows firsthand what goes into being a talented softball pitcher.
That’s why the Dalton High School rising junior looks up to the ones that find success in college and in the professional ranks.
“All of the pro fastpitch players, they don’t get the credit they deserve compared to other sports,” Tatum said.
As a sophomore, Tatum tallied 120 strikeouts for the Lady Catamount softball team on her way to a nod on the All-Region 7-5A second team and the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area second team. She’s hoping to one day play at those next levels too.
“I plan on attending college and playing softball at a high level,” she said. “I’m very independent and will not be held back from any goals I set.”
The pitcher answered a series of questions about her life on and off the diamond.
Question: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school softball?
Answer: Playing my first home game at Dalton.
Q: Why did you choose to play softball?
A: I have loved softball since I started when I was 4 years old.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: My teammates and I have set goals for the season and I’m looking forward to achieving them.
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance in the upcoming season?
A: I am always working to improve and learn as a pitcher you never stop learning.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I concentrate solely on softball. I’m pursuing my dream of playing Division I ball in college.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?
A: I want them to know that I gave each game my all and never gave up.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: My mom, she is my bestie and hero.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: I enjoy working out, TikTok, and playing travel softball.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school outside of sports?
A: Watching our soccer team win state my sophomore year.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I’m kinda quiet until I get to know people.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Snapchat, that’s how I stay connected with my friends
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.