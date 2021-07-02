One on one: A Q&A session with Dalton's Luke Blanchard

Dalton High School's Luke Blanchard was a teammate of Jahmyr Gibbs on the Catamount football team one year, then watched him doing some big things at the collegiate level the next.
"Going to watch Georgia Tech play and seeing one of my former teammates score," Blanchard answered when asked about one of his favorite memories from high school so far.
Blanchard was a freshman during Gibbs' senior year when the four-star running back was being wooed by a number of colleges.
Now Blanchard is preparing for his junior seasons in football, basketball and track and field for the Catamounts. He's a wide receiver on the football team, point guard in basketball and competes in sprint and long jump events for the track and field squad.
Blanchard answered a variety of questions about his life on and off of the court, track and field.
Question: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school sports?
Answer: Scoring my first varsity football touchdown freshman year.
Q: Why did you decide to compete in each of your sports?
A: They are all what I love to do and they’ve always been a part of my life ever since I was little.
Q: Do you have a favorite between the three sports?
A: Football is my favorite because it’s what I’ve played the longest and I enjoy the most.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I would say I’m very active, I love being outside and doing things with friends.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming seasons in each of your sports?
A: I’m looking forward to playing football with my new coach (Dalton head football coach Kit Carpenter) and joining back on the basketball team. Also getting better and faster in track.
Q: What are your plans for after high school, if you have any yet?
A: My plan for after high school is to go to college on either a football scholarship or track scholarship.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to?
A: My dad because he is the most hardworking man I know and teaches me most of what I know today.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: My favorite movie is "American Sniper" because I’ve always loved to watch military movies.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete?
A: (MMA Fighter) Conor McGregor, because he is the most enjoyable fighter to watch and is the product of hard work.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app on my phone is Snapchat because that’s how I talk to everyone and meet new people.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
