When recent Murray County High School graduate Chase Jarvis signed with the football program at Shorter University earlier this year, he was making good on a lifelong dream.
"When I was a little kid, I always dreamed of playing at the next level," said Jarvis, who played running back and defensive back for the football team and competed in running and jumping events for the Indian track and field team.
Jarvis will play defensive back for the Shorter football team this fall, and he'll keep running track in college too.
Jarvis answered a series of questions about his life on and off the field.
Question: What’s your favorite memory from high school sports?
Answer: My favorite memory in high school sports is building a brotherhood around my best friends.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?
A: I want people to remember how hard-working I was towards the sports I play. If you keep pushing yourself, you can achieve the goal of getting a college scholarship.
Q: What would you like to improve as you head into college?
A: One thing I would love to improve in running track for the 400-meter is improving my time from 53.03 seconds to 49 flat. Also, in football I would love to work on accelerating my speed to get faster.
Q: What's your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: Getting closer with God and my family.
Q: How would you describe yourself off the field?
A: I would describe myself outside of sports as being humble, respectful, outgoing and willing to get anything done.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: One thing I love doing outside of sports is hanging with my best friend Garrett and going to work out.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: My favorite professional athlete is (Tennessee Titans running back) Derrick Henry because he always puts in the work regardless of the circumstance, and he is very humble. He also has deep beliefs in God.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app is Snapchat. This is because I can talk to my friends when I want to or family members when I want to. It’s also very entertaining seeing what’s going on in other people's lives.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.