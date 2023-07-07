Murray County High School sophomore Nathaniel Perry doesn’t hesitate to tell you his goal for his football career.
“Division I football is all I’ve ever dreamed about,” said the wide receiver and defensive back. “My dreams are to play D-1 and track helps me stay in shape in the off-season of football.”
The track sprinter will hope to use his speed to pay dividends on the football field this fall. Perry is among a group of Murray County players hoping to keep the football program improving after the Indians finished 1-9 a season ago.
Perry answered a series of questions about his life on and off the field and track.
Question: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school sports?
Answer: Scoring my first touchdown as a freshman in a varsity game.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: To win.
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance in the upcoming season?
A: I want to be able to catch better and run faster.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?
A: That I was always motivated and never get down on myself.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: Coach (Chris) Rosser, my receivers coach. He has always been there for me to help me no matter what. On the good and bad days, he never makes me feel bad about myself
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I don’t really know, sports is my life.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: Spend time with family, hunt and study.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: My favorite pro athlete is definitely (NFL wide receiver) Odell Beckham Jr., he’s who I wanna be like.
Q: What is your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Snapchat, it’s a way I communicate with all my friends and family.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
