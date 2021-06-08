One on one: A Q&A session with Northwest Whitfield's Emma Allen

As she prepares for her senior year in the fall, Emma Allen will have one last year in her spot as a standout on the volleyball and girls basketball teams at Northwest Whitfield High School.
Allen helped take Northwest's volleyball team to their first ever state championship game in her junior year, and the Lady Bruins basketball squad was a playoff team last year too, thanks in part to Allen's contributions.
In her senior year, Allen hopes to continue that success in both sports.
"I'm looking forward in my upcoming seasons to hopefully win the region championships in not just one, but both sports," Allen said.
Allen answered a series of questions about her life on and off the gymnasium floor at Northwest:
Question: What's your favorite memory so far from high school sports?
Answer: Going to the state championship!
Q: Why did you choose to play each of your sports?
A: I chose to be involved in volleyball and basketball because, growing up, I had the influence of watching my older sister (Mary Kate) play. I wanted to be just like her.
Q: Do you have a favorite between the two sports?
A: I honestly can't choose. Here at Northwest, in both of my sports, I have the best teammates any athlete could ask for and we are all family.
Q: What's your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: My favorite memory so far in high school outside of sports is our school dances! I enjoy spending that time with my friends and getting all dressed up nice to go have fun!
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I describe myself as determined, a hard worker and definitely not one to accept failure in anything I do.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: My plans after high school are to attend a big university. I'm shooting for UGA (University of Georgia). I'm interested in majoring in their pharmacy program.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to?
A: My dad (Kip) most definitely. He shows me what it's like to prioritize the right things in life. He teaches my siblings and me to always put forth out best effort in every stage of life we encounter. He's always been my biggest fan.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: I love to spend time with my friends!
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: My favorite movie series is "Divergent." I love, love, love the plot and how the main character overcomes adversity.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete of any sport?
A: My favorite professional athlete would have to be (Washington Wizards guard) Russell Westbrook. He never backs down to any competition and makes it a point to always prove himself every single game.
Q: What's your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app is by far Instagram. I love taking lots of pictures and being able to see glimpses of other peoples lives!
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
