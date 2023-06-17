When he was younger, Hudson Gray considered baseball his best sport, but it’s on the football field and basketball court that the rising senior at Northwest Whitfield High School suits up for the Bruins.
“I was better at baseball than I was football or basketball, but to me it was not the most fun sport to play,” Gray recalled.
Gray found his passion for football and basketball, and it’s paid dividends. The wide receiver and defensive back for the Bruins was named to the Region 7-4A first team last year as a junior, and he’s received offers to play college football at a handful of schools, including some NCAA Division I programs.
On the basketball court, the guard will be a counted-on senior on the first team for new head coach Matthew Smith this fall.
Gray answered a series of questions about his life on and off the field and court.
Question: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school sports?
Answer: My favorite memory was winning in the first round of the state playoffs my sophomore year against Fayette County at home.
Q: Why did you choose to play basketball and football?
A: I have played both football and basketball as long as I remember. Football is just a different feeling than any other sport. The environments that you get to experience in the game of football are not comparable. Basketball on the other hand is just a game that I have loved forever. I am truly thankful to have the opportunity to play the sports I play.
Q: Do you have a favorite sport?
A: Football is my favorite for sure. There is nothing better than playing on Friday nights under the lights knowing you have everyone from your school cheering you on.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season in football and basketball?
A: I’m looking forward to having a better season than we did last year in both football and basketball. It’s my last season, so I want to go out with two region championships!
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance in the upcoming season in football and basketball?
A: I would like to be a captain on both the football and basketball team that shows leadership on and off the field. In football, I want to break records on the offensive side of the ball. In basketball, I want to be more aggressive with the basketball.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: After high school I plan on playing football in college and either going into Sports Management or Business.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?
A: I want people to remember me as a hard worker that will do anything for his teammates.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: I look up to both of my parents. Both my mom and my dad do whatever it takes for my brother and I to be the best young men we can be.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: I enjoy spending time with my family as well as hanging out with my friends.
Q: What is your favorite movie, book, video game or TV series, and why?
A: My favorite movies are the “Top Gun” movies. I have watched them both numerous times.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school outside of sports?
A: My favorite memories are from my weekly Wednesday night dinners with my grandparents.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: My favorite professional athlete would probably have to be (Cleveland Browns running back and former Georgia Bulldog) Nick Chubb because he is a Georgia boy and he is always willing to put in work to get better.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app is Snapchat because I can get in touch with all of my friends.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to daniel mayes@dailycitizen.news.
