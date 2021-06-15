One on one: A Q&A session with Northwest Whitfield's Hudson Gray

As a freshman in 2020, Northwest Whitfield High School's Hudson Gray started for a Bruin football team that reached the second round of the playoffs.
This fall, the defensive back and wide receiver — who also suits up for the basketball and track and field squads for Northwest — looks to keep building his role as he heads into his sophomore year.
"I’m looking forward to going to recruiting camps this summer to try and get some exposure," Gray said. "I’m also looking forward to starting on both sides of the ball for our football team."
Gray answered a variety of questions about his life on and off of the field, court and track.
Q: Why did you choose to play each of your sports?
A: I chose to play football when I was 5 because I had grown up watching it on TV and just wanted to play. I chose to play basketball because I was taller at a younger age and enjoyed playing it. I run track simply to stay in shape for football and basketball.
Q: Do you have a favorite among your three sports?
A: My favorite sport is most definitely football. It's just something about Friday nights and everyone yelling that makes me love it so much.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: When I went to a University of Georgia football game and got to stand on the field.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I would describe myself as a very intelligent and hardworking kid. I love my friends and family and will do what I’m told to do at all times.
Q: What are your plans for after high school, if you have any yet?
A: My plans for after college would most definitely be to get a scholarship to play Division I football.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to?
A: I look up to my grandfather. When he was younger he was dirt poor, but he worked all of his life to try and help his family financially.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: I like to watch Netflix, but most of the time don’t have time for it.
Q: What is your favorite show?
A: My favorite show is “All American."
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete?
A: My favorite athlete is most certainly (Former Georgia and current Cleveland Browns running back) Nick Chubb. He was a Bulldog and he never once is cocky while he is on the field. He is a great guy and shows no emotion on the field, just gets the job done.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app is Snapchat. I enjoy talking to my friends.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
