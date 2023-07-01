While some of her teammates on the Northwest Whitfield High School volleyball team fire shots on the basketball court after volleyball season ends, rising Northwest senior Kinsley Johnston is a sharpshooter in a different sport.
The middle blocker in volleyball is also a member of the Northwest archery team.
Johnston helped the Northwest volleyball team to the state’s Final Four as a sophomore and won a state championship as the archery team won the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Georgia State Shootout earlier this year.
Johnston answered a series of questions about her life on and off the volleyball court and archery range.
Question: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school sports?
Answer: My favorite volleyball memory is making it to the Final Four in my sophomore year. Although we didn’t get the desired result, I was extremely honored to play on such a great team with amazing girls. My favorite archery memory was winning first in the state championship this past season. This win was a massive accomplishment for our archery team.
Q: Why did you choose to play each of your sports?
A: I chose to play volleyball after New Hope Middle wanted to create a team. I was a part of the first team at New Hope and fell in love with the sport. I chose to shoot archery after we practiced it in my fourth-grade physical education class. I thought the sport was fun and something new to try. I have stuck with it ever since.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: In both sports, I am looking forward to my senior season. I would love to see both teams succeed in my final year with them.
Q: What would you like to improve about your performance in the upcoming season?
A: In this upcoming season, I would like to improve my leadership skills. I want to be the teammate that everyone can rely on, whether it be on or off the court and range.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: After high school, I plan on attending Dalton State College for my core classes and then transferring to continue an education in the veterinary science field.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?
A: I want others to remember me as a determined and hard-working athlete. I hope that my actions throughout the years on both teams reveal how much I love these sports.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: Someone that I look up to is my mother, Kelley Johnston. She is our media specialist at Northwest and is always willing to help, whether it’s contributing to pregame meals, selling tickets at football games, or proctoring an ACT. She is the most caring and smiley person I know. Even my friends have mentioned that they have never seen a time my mother wasn’t smiling.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: Outside of school and sports, I am involved in my church youth group and volunteering at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. I enjoy singing on stage with the worship team on Wednesday nights and loving puppies on Thursday nights.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school outside of sports?
A: My favorite memory outside of sports is Coach Albritton’s AP Biology class. I specifically loved when we painted ceiling tiles for our final project. The project was enjoyable and is still displayed in Coach A’s room.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
