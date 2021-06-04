One on one: A Q&A session with Northwest Whitfield's Matt Redmond

Matt Redmond starred in football and baseball at Northwest Whitfield High School before his recent graduation, but it's the latter that was his favorite to play — and the one he'll continue with into college.
Redmond is bound for the baseball team at Truett McConnell University next year.
"I played football my entire life so I just kept playing, and baseball had always been my favorite so I couldn’t imagine quitting," Redmond said.
Redmond answered a series of questions about his life in and outside of sports:
Question: What’s your favorite memory from high school sports?
Answer: Senior year in football. After we beat Stephenson in the home playoff game I ran straight to my dad (David), and it was just an awesome moment.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: Probably graduation. It was the last time I would step on Northwest's football field as a Bruin.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: Hardworking, but at the same time easygoing.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about playing baseball in college?
A: It will be my first collegiate sport season, and I’m excited to see how different or similar it is from high school.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to?
A: My dad. He has always been someone to look up to no matter what I was doing, because I’ve either watched or seen pictures and videos of him playing sports or doing triathlons. Whatever I’m doing in my life, he has done it before and I hoped that I could grow up to be just like him.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: I like to hang out with my friends, go fishing or just sit back at home and play some video games.
Q: What is your favorite video game?
A: Right now it would have to be "MLB The Show 21." I’ve been so focused in building my diamond dynasty team so that I could destroy some of my friends in a head-to-head match.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete of any sport?
A: (Chicago White Sox center fielder) Billy Hamilton. It is just so entertaining to watch him play baseball. The speed that he has is just so impressive that it’s hard not to admire it.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: Probably Snapchat. That’s how I talk to most of my friends, and how we figure out what we are doing some days.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
