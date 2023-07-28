Northwest Whitfield High School senior Sydney Ledford remembers exactly when she decided she wanted to play volleyball.
“I chose to play volleyball back in the 4th grade by watching family friend, Maggie Linder, playing at (Coahulla Creek High School),” Ledford recalls. “After I saw her play, I immediately fell in love with the sport.”
The setter is gearing up for her senior season with the Lady Bruins. Also an officer in the drama club at Northwest, Ledford has played travel volleyball for six years with local clubs XSV Volleyball Club and Cross Court Volleyball Club.
“I have played it for what feels like forever to me,” Ledford said. “If I’m not helping coach and teach volleyball at my local recreation gym, I’m on the court practicing and putting in the work.”
Ledford answered a series of questions about her life on and off the court — and stage.
Question: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school sports?
Answer: My favorite memory was my sophomore year when we played Sonoraville at their gym. We were in the third set and down 7-4 and I scored 11 points in a row with my serve to win the game.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season?
A: One thing I am most thrilled about for my senior volleyball season is our very first game. I cannot wait to bond and practice with this team. I am also looking forward to region this year for our theater department. Last year, we won first and that was one of most memorable moments in high school theater for me.
Q: How do you want other people to remember your time in high school sports?
A: I want my peers and community to remember me as kind and passionate to anything i put my mind to. I want people to remember me as someone that they can depend on and someone that will always be there for them.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to, and why?
A: There is not just one person that I look up to. I have three amazing humans that I look up to for many reasons. One person is my former travel volleyball coach, Grace Brown. She is way more than a coach to me. She has been there for me in so many different ways. She’s helped me through the good and bad. Another person is my grandfather, Ron Wheeler. He had coached football and women’s basketball for over 20 years at Northwest. He taught how to be a better athlete and person. Lastly, I greatly look up to my mother, Tama Wheeler. She has helped me find myself and personality. She has taught me to love and to be kind in the easiest and hardest situations. She will always be my person I go to.
Q: What’s your favorite memory so far in high school outside of sports?
A: My favorite memory in high school is our football student section. I feel like it brings our whole student body together. I love all of the support and dedication all of my peers and myself put in to make sure we have an uplifting environment.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I plan on going to play volleyball at a junior college. Then move on to a four-year college to pursue the major of communications with journalism and television broadcasting. I would also like to go into the Disney College Program at Disney World at some point in my collegiate years.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: Outside of sports, I love being around my family. One thing that me and my family do together is traveling. I have been described as charismatic, caring, optimistic and a loyal friend. I also work at my local YMCA as a volleyball referee and work in their childcare department.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: I love being with my friends. If that means going to the movies, going out to eat, going to the pool, or just driving around listening to music.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: My favorite professional athlete is Georgia’s previous quarterback, Stetson Bennett IV. I love how he started at a small junior college then put in the work to lead one of the best teams that the University of Georgia has ever had.
Q: What is your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app is BeReal. I love how it goes off at random times of the day and you can see what all of your friends are up to!
Q: What do you consider the most interesting fact about yourself?
A: An interesting fact about myself is that I am undeniably amazing at game shows on cruises! On my last two cruises I’ve been on, I’ve won the game show “Yes or No” both times. You are asked a series of questions by a host and you have to go three minutes without saying “yes” or “no” and you cannot shake or nod your head.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
