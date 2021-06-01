One on one: A Q&A session with Southeast Whitfield's Eddie Rodriguez

Eddie Rodriguez is a recent graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School who was a member of the Raiders' state championship boys soccer team in 2021. Rodriguez was the goalkeeper as Southeast defeated East Hall 4-0 in the Class 4A championship game.
Rodriguez answered a series of questions about his life on and off the soccer field:
Question: What's your favorite memory from high school soccer?
Answer: My favorite memory was going undefeated; the whole journey while becoming state champions.
Q: Why did you choose to play soccer?
A: I started to kick a soccer ball when I was 2 years old. Ever since then, I’ve loved the game and try to improve more and more to become a better outstanding version of myself. I also give thanks to my dad for teaching me the game. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be playing.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I describe myself as a calm, friendly person who is easy to get along with, and I try to help out others the best I can.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: My plan after high school is to become a welder or an electrician, but I’m also interested in finding a college offer to continue my soccer and academic career.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to?
A: I look up to my parents. They both came here to the United States with nothing in their pockets and all they wanted was to give my siblings and me a better lifestyle than they had.
Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?
A: When I’m not in school or involved in sports, I spend time with family and friends.
Q: What is your favorite movie?
A: My favorite movie would be “Goal." It’s about a Mexican player who crossed the border for a better life and has a dream of becoming a professional soccer player, which he does achieve at the end while overcoming so many obstacles.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete of any sport?
A: My favorite professional athlete would be (Spanish former goalkeeper) Iker Casillas and (Italian goalkeeper for Juventus) Gianluigi Buffon because they're both outstanding goalkeepers and, in their prime, both legends.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite smartphone app would be Spotify. I’m always listening to my music before my games to prepare me mentally.
To submit an athlete for consideration for this Q&A series, write to danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
