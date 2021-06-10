One on one: A Q&A session with Southeast Whitfield's Trevor Roberson

Trevor Roberson is a rising sophomore at Southeast Whitfield High School who suits up for the Raider football and golf teams, but it's esports that Roberson one day hopes to compete in at the highest level.
"I like to play competitive 'Call of Duty' and hope to one day play in the 'Call of Duty' league," Roberson said of the professional esports league dedicated to the first-person shooter video game series.
In fact, Roberson considers a professional "Call of Duty" player his favorite athlete.
"My favorite professional athlete would be Chris 'Simp' Lehr, who plays for Atlanta Faze in the 'Call of Duty' league," Roberson said.
Roberson answered a series of questions about his life on and off the field, course and screen:
Question: What’s your favorite memory so far from high school sports?
Answer: My favorite memory from high school so far would be breaking our team losing streak against Armuchee (in 2020).
Q: Why did you choose to play each of your sports?
A: I chose to play football to stay healthy and to prepare myself for life. I chose to play golf because it helps me learn that attitude and determination can change anything.
Q: Do you have a favorite between the two sports?
A: Football is my favorite sport because it teaches me to keep pushing even when I have no more.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?
A: My favorite high school memory outside of sports would be learning how to change oil at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy.
Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?
A: I am a very ongoing person. I am always busy and social. There is no place I can't make friends.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming season in each of your sports?
A: I am looking forward to bringing some wins to the south end of Whitfield County.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I am looking to go to college for auto mechanics.
Q: Who is someone that you look up to?
A: I look up to my grandpa because he has helped me become the person I am today and he supports me unconditionally.
Q: What is your favorite TV series?
A: My favorite TV series is "All American" because it shows that no matter where you're from or who you are, you can do anything if you work hard enough.
Q: What’s your favorite app on your smartphone?
A: My favorite app on my phone would be Twitter, because it helps me get in contact with coaches at the college level.
