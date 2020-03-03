Order restored: Dalton boys soccer returns to winning ways with 2-0 victory

The Dalton High School boys soccer team experienced defeat for the first time in 27 games last Friday, but it didn't take long before the Catamounts were back in the win column.
A 2-0 home victory over Region 6-6A foe Osborne Tuesday night ensured a Dalton losing streak wouldn't reach nearly as long as the wins that preceded it. The Catamounts finished 23-0 en route to a state championship last season, and the title defense started with three straight wins prior to the 2-1 setback on the road at Harrison.
The Catamounts (4-1, 1-1 Region 6-6A) got the winning ways back by dominating Osborne in shots on goal and managing to sneak a few into the net. Dalton had 18 shots reach goal, while Osborne tallied just four in the game, all in the second half.
"Obviously it's a win, and it feels better than losing," Dalton coach Matt Cheaves said after the game. "We've got a lot of building to do, and it's a long season."
The first of the two scores came at the 20th minute, when Yahir Paez found a wide open net after a pass from Manny Prieto sent Cardinal goalkeeper Junior Zelaya diving. Prieto picked up an assist on the goal.
Prieto picked up another assist on a second-half goal, but not before a second yellow card for Osborne's Marlon Berrios left him disqualified and the Cardinals shorthanded. Osborne played only 10 for the game's final 25 minutes.
Prieto found Cristian Zarazoga on a corner kick in the 59th minute, and Zarazoga tapped in the second and final goal of the night.
"Manny played really well tonight," Cheaves said. "Everyone played hard."
Dalton would have plenty of near misses that could have increased the score, including several saves by Zelaya that left the Dalton bench and crowd sighing in frustration. Zelaya finished with 16 saves. Dalton's Nestor Mendez stopped all four shots Osborne sent his way.
Cheaves said his team needs to convert more of those misses into goals moving forward.
"We created a lot of chances to score and didn't finish, which is kind of frustrating," Cheaves said. "We want a better result than what we're getting right now. We've just got to continue to work and get better."
The Catamounts look to begin another win streak on Friday when Dalton travels to Austell to face South Cobb in another region match.
