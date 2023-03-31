With 14 minutes to play in the annual rivalry showdown known locally as El Clásico, Southeast Whitfield High School trailed Dalton High by one and was searching for an equalizer.
Then Catamount senior Zeke Ortiz put the game away.
Ortiz scored three goals in a six minute span to turn a nail-biter into a 4-0 Dalton win. The first signaled a steeper hill to climb for Southeast, but his next two erased any hope. After the third, a jubilant Ortiz was mobbed by teammates in front of the Dalton crowd.
Dalton sweeps the two-game season series against rival Southeast, outscoring the Raiders 7-0 across the two games.
A Luis Favela goal with 7:42 left in the first half had put Dalton up by one after a hard-fought first 32 minutes.
Southeast searched for the answer throughout the first 20 minutes of a heated second half that saw each side pick up multiple yellow cards.
It appeared the Raiders would finally tie it with 20 minutes to play.
Southeast senior Angel Garcia stepped in front of a Dalton pass on Southeast’s attacking end, leaving Garcia and leading Raider scorer Jerry Favela in a two-on-one. Garcia shot over a pass to Favela, but neither could get off a good look as the Catamount defense roared into the picture.
After the game came within inches of a tie, Ortiz slammed the door a few minutes later.
The first goal, which came with 13:30 left, was set up by a booming kick from David Saldana from about 75 yards from the net. A sprinting Ortiz ran under the boot, settled the ball and sent a goal past diving Southeast keeper Victor Cordoba.
Cordoba made a handful of saves to keep Southeast close, but he couldn’t do anything with Ortiz’s flurry.
Less than two minutes later, Ortiz took a free kick and arced the ball perfectly over the defense and into the top corner of the net. He capped his second-half hat trick with 7:38 to play, sealing the Dalton win.
Coming into this season, Dalton and Southeast had tied the previous four contests, but Southeast went without a goal in 160 minutes of action in two games this year.
The game was the final contest of the regular season for both teams. Dalton will host a Class 5A playoff game on April 12, while Southeast starts its playoff journey, hoping to win a third straight Class 4A title, on April 14 at home.
Prior to the boys game, the Lady Catamounts avenged a loss to Southeast earlier in the season by doubling up Southeast 4-2.
Dalton was shut out in a 1-0 loss to Southeast last month, but Dalton brought its offense across town to Raider Stadium.
After an early Southeast goal from Mayah Camacho, Dalton scored three straight to take a 3-1 lead in the second half.
Another Camacho score cut the deficit to 3-2, but Issela Briceno erased all doubt by putting in the Dalton dagger with just 38 seconds left.
Camacho’s first goal came when a Dalton (12-5-1) attempt to clear the ball out from in front of the goal was deflected. Camacho collected the deflection, paused and found an opening in the corner of the net with 27 minutes in the first half.
Southeast (9-4-2) took an early lead despite Dalton piling up early chances, but it didn’t take the Lady Cats long to equalize.
Alliyah Rosales converted on a breakaway with 24:15 remaining before half, dribbling forward and beating diving Southeast keeper Yareli Garcia to the corner of the net.
Garcia made a nice save of another Rosales shot later in the half, but Dalton took the lead with a Briceno goal with five minutes left in the first.
Briceno added two goals to her season total, extending a new program record for goals in a season to 29 in the Lady Cats’ regular season finale.
Dalton keeper America Quintero made two diving stops in the final 30 seconds of the first half to preserve a 2-1 Dalton lead.
Just four minutes into the second half, Dalton increased the lead.
Garcia made a swatting save on a free kick, but the ball bounced to Melanie Arriaga, who made quick work of the open net.
With the rain transitioning from a drizzle to downpour in the second half, Camacho cut the disadvantage with her second goal.
She took in a centering pass, knocked it down, and put the ball into the net with 21:40 left.
Southeast nearly had the tying goal, but a free kick from Falestine Sarameh drifted just high.
Dalton missed the potential dagger with a few minutes left, but Briceno’s goal with 38 seconds left deflated Southeast’s hopes.
Dalton’s regular season schedule is over, and the Lady Catamounts will host a first-round playoff game April 11. Southeast has one playoff tune-up left, a Thursday game at Atlanta’s Holy Innocents Episcopal.
