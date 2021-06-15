'Out of the blue': North Murray High's Petty now bound for UTC football, set to reunite with teammate Tidwell

In a ceremony at North Murray High School on Feb. 3, two Mountaineer football teammates signed to play at separate colleges.
Now, they're set to be teammates at a school a little closer to home, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
"It was kind of cool how it ended up working out," said Cade Petty, who signed with Berry College at that ceremony. "I feel like we both just decided that it was the best place for us."
Petty announced on social media Monday that he's now bound for UTC, where he will join former and future teammate D'Ante Tidwell. Tidwell, a running back, wide receiver and defensive back prospect, signed with the U.S. Military Academy during that ceremony in February but announced his new commitment to UTC earlier this month.
Petty will walk on at UTC.
"One of the recruiters reached out to me on Twitter and told me they had a spot for me on the team if I wanted it." Petty said. "My family and I thought it would make the most sense financially to get in and hopefully earn a full scholarship."
Petty said UTC's coaches recruited him as a slot receiver, but said his role will be evaluated once he gets on campus. The versatile standout played on both sides of the ball in his senior year at North Murray after transferring across town from Murray County High.
Petty had 27 catches for 621 yards with 13 total touchdowns as a receiver in 2020, and also had two interceptions on defense.
He originally expected to play linebacker at Berry, a Division III program near Rome.
"I'll play anywhere they need me," Petty said then.
Instead, Petty makes the jump up to Division I football. UTC plays in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Petty didn't have much contact with UTC during his original recruiting period, he said. His only other offer at the time of his signing was from Hanover College in Indiana.
"I'm excited," Petty said. "It was kind of just out of the blue."
