Overtime goal sinks Dalton State in SSAC semis against William Carey

An overtime goal sunk Dalton State College's men's soccer team 2-1 against William Carey in the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Wednesday in Montgomery, Alabama.
The third-seeded Roadrunners (12-5-1) scored the lone goal of the first half, but second-seed William Carey (14-3-0) netted an equalizer in the second half, then sent in the game-winner four minutes into an overtime period.
The Crusaders advanced to the SSAC finals on Friday, while Dalton State, which won the SSAC tournament for the first time in program history last season, now hopes for an at-large bid to the NAIA national tournament. The field for the 40-team tournament will be selected on Monday. The Roadrunners are currently ranked 14th in the NAIA.
Dalton State's Logan Vidal scored the first and only goal for the Roadrunners when he sent home an unassisted goal 27 minutes into the game. The slim lead held for more than 40 minutes of game time, but William Carey's Reece Harrison knotted the game at the 69:30 mark off of an assist from Caomihin McConnell.
Despite Willian Carey racking up a 22-6 advantage in shots, Dalton State managed to take the game to overtime. Roadrunner keeper Michael Barrueta tallied seven saves on 10 Crusader shots that reached goal.
Four minutes into overtime, though, McConnell again assisted on a goal headed in by Juan Ruiz Cabello to end Dalton State in sudden-death overtime.
Vidal's first-half goal was the only shot to be put on goal by Dalton State against the William Carey defense.
It's the second time Cabello scored a late goal to defeat Dalton State this season. In the regular season matchup between the two, Cabello netted a goal 82 minutes in to break a tie. The goal was the game-winner.
