Path to the playoffs: 3 local teams jockey for position in season's final weeks

As the 2020 high school football season nears a close, with only two regular season weeks remaining, many region and playoff races are still undecided.
The last few games — or cancellations due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) — will determine who will host, who will go on the road and who will stay home during the playoffs. Each region has four playoff slots.
In Region 6-3A, Coahulla Creek (2-7, 1-6 Region 6-3A) and Murray County (3-6, 2-5 Region 6-3A) will miss the playoffs. Each has one game left but can't catch up to the teams in front of them.
Dalton (1-6, 0-5 Region 5-6A) will miss the 6A playoffs, while Southeast Whitfield (1-7) has already concluded their season after playing a non-region schedule that made them ineligible for the playoffs.
Three local teams are still in the midst of a playoff race:
Christian Heritage
The goal for Christian Heritage (8-1, 3-0 Region 7-A Private) is pretty clear. Win Nov. 20 against North Cobb Christian, and the Lions are Region 7-A Private champions. It would be the first region championship for the Lions since they began Georgia High School Association competition in 2012.
A loss will still leave Christian Heritage with a home playoff game, however. The North Cobb game serves as a de-facto region championship game with both teams coming in with undefeated region records. A loss would give the Lions the region's second seed. The Region 7 teams will be matched up against the Region 6 teams in the first round of the playoffs.
North Murray
North Murray (5-2, 5-1 Region 6-3A) won't repeat as Region 6-3A champions this season after taking the title last year, but they can still host a first-round playoff game.
Rockmart, which handed the Mountaineers their only region loss earlier in the season, has already wrapped up the region title. The Mountaineers can clinch the region's second spot with a win over Adairsville tonight. If North Murray loses, Adairsville would be the second seed, while the Mountaineers would get the third seed with either a win over LaFayette next week or a Ringgold loss to Rockmart.
Northwest Whitfield
A cancelation of tonight's originally-scheduled game against Ridgeland muddies the Region 7-4A playoff picture somewhat for Northwest Whitfield (6-2, 1-2 Region 7-4A).
The game may still be rescheduled, and, if it is, the Bruins can secure the third seed in the playoffs by closing the season with two wins over Ridgeland and Pickens. Northwest can't catch Cedartown or Central of Carrollton for the top two spots.
If the game is not rescheduled, it will go down as a no-contest and won't count against the record for either team.
Northwest would likely still be the third seed with a victory over Pickens next week, unless Heritage upsets Cedartown or Ridgeland upsets Central in the season's final week.
