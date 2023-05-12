The 2023 season was a long time coming for the Christian Heritage School boys soccer team.
As a class of clearly-talented middle schoolers got older and moved into high school, the target fell on this season.
That class would be seniors. Time to win.
Christian Heritage finished 4-9-1 two seasons ago, but were 8-6 last season and reached the state playoffs.
“They have laid a foundation. We didn’t really have a soccer culture at CHS, and we have that now,” Christian Heritage head coach Rachel Boys said of those seniors in March. “I firmly believe that we have what it takes to get to the state championship. I believe that we could go all the way this season.”
Mission accomplished.
Marco Arostegui, Peter Pridgen and that talented senior class delivered, as the Lions defeated Georgia Military College Prep 2-1 last week to win the Class A Division II championship.
It was the first state championship while playing at the Georgia High School Association for the Lions. With that, Christian Heritage became the final piece of the Whitfield County state championship puzzle. All six boys soccer programs in the county have won a state title, and all of them have done it since 2018.
Christian Heritage plays in the smallest classification in the state, Class A’s Division II, but the Lions didn’t shy away from some of the traditional Whitfield powers this season.
The Lions had just three Area 4-A DII games on the schedule this year, so they filled out the rest of their slate with some tough competition. Coahulla Creek, the eventual 3A champion, handed the Lions their only loss of the season with a 1-0 game in February. The Lions played to a 2-2 tie with both Region 7-4A champion Northwest Whitfield and Region 7-A Division II champion Dalton Academy. Another test, a game against 4A playoff team Cedartown, ended with a scoreless draw.
Against other teams, the Lions dominated. A 5-0 start included a 31-3 goal differential before the loss to Creek. Christian Heritage outscored area opponents 27-0 across three games to win the first area/region title in school history.
Thanks to an early wrapping of the regular season and a bye out of the first round of the Class A DII playoffs, Christian Heritage didn’t suit up for nearly a month — from a March 23 win over Atlanta Classical Academy to the playoff opener on April 18 against Washington-Wilkes — but the Lions looked far from rusty to start the playoffs.
A 10-0 trouncing of Washington-Wilkes in the second round was followed by a 5-1 win over Lake Oconee Academy in the state quarterfinals. Arostegui scored four goals in leading the rout.
Pridgen was the hero in a 3-1 state semifinal win over Atkinson County. The Lions fell behind 1-0 in the first half, but Pridgen put in three straight goals to put Atkinson away.
In the state title game, it was again the pair of seniors who made the offensive plays for Christian Heritage.
The Lions again fell behind 1-0 in the state championship game at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
Arostegui scored the equalizer in the first half, and, as time dwindled in regulation, the pair connected. After Arostegui was fouled along the sideline, Pridgen took the free kick.
From nearly midfield, Pridgen somehow found an open Arostegui in front of the net. Arostegui leapt, redirected the ball into the net with his head and lifted the Lions to the title.
