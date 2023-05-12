Five Star Stadium, Mercer University’s football facility, has been pretty good to the Coahulla Creek High School boys soccer team.
In 2021, the Colts celebrated on the turf field in Macon after winning the program’s first state championship. An exodus of senior talent from that team — a group that had helped lead a state final run in 2019 as sophomores — left the Colts seemingly in need of a bit of a rebuild.
Instead, Coahulla Creek reloaded.
A transition year saw the Colts reach the state’s Elite 8 in 2022, the only year in a four-season run in which the Colts didn’t play for a state title.
After another year of seasoning, the new-look Colts were right back at Mercer this season, celebrating another state title.
This time, somehow, maybe in a more dominant fashion than before.
The Colts capped a romp through the state playoffs with a 1-0 victory over Oconee County in overtime in the Class 3A state championship game last week. Creek didn’t give up a single goal in five playoff games, getting through the postseason with a goal margin of 23-0 to claim the school’s second state title.
A senior group, led by Saul Barcenas up front and Tony Mendiola in back, provided the backbone for an otherwise-youthful team that found its stride by season’s end.
Creek started off the year with two convincing wins over Murray County and Union County before the Dalton Catamounts made the short trip up to Varnell.
A 5-0 setback to the eventual Class 5A champions was the lone loss of the year for Creek, which had yet to round into the dominant form it did by the playoff run.
After slipping by Calhoun 2-1, Creek tied 3-3 with a Coosa team that failed to reach the playoffs in Class A Division I.
That capped the roughest part of the schedule for a team that finished 19-2-1.
The Colts responded with an 8-2 win over Class 5A Cass, then defeated eventual Class A Division II champion Christian Heritage 1-0. After tying with Southeast Whitfield 1-1 on Feb. 24, the last non-victory for Creek on the season, the Colts began to really roll.
Five straight victories passed without Creek giving up a goal, and the next two wins came with 6-1 scores. Those secured a Region 6-3A championship for Creek.
The final two games of the regular season were two tough tests against Class 4A playoff teams in Northwest Whitfield and Cedartown, but Creek passed those too to head into the playoffs on the strength of nine consecutive wins.
The Colts opened the postseason with a 10-0 mercy rule victory over Carver that barely lasted 30 minutes of play. A 2-0 win over West Hall, which knocked Creek out of the playoffs a year ago, in the second round turned out to be the Colts’ toughest test until the state final.
Thanks to high-seeding, Coahulla got to play each of its first four playoff games at home, but a rolling Creek would have been tough to deal with in any setting.
A 4-0 win over Peach County in the quarterfinals set up a dominating, 6-0 win over Hebron Christian in the Final Four to punch Coahulla Creek’s ticket back to Macon.
Creek had yet to give up a goal in the playoffs entering the state title game, but neither had opponent Oconee County.
That streak held through 80 minutes of regulation time for both teams, but Creek kept piling up shots.
In overtime, one finally stuck.
Saul Barcenas, the leading scorer for the Colts, helped spur the 2023 campaign as a senior, but it was the younger Barcenas, sophomore Cruz, who hit the game-winner near the end of the first overtime.
The Colts continued playing their signature defense throughout the second 10-minute frame, didn’t allow a goal and celebrated on the field in Macon for the second time in three seasons.
The state championship game was on May 3. The last goal the 2023 Coahulla Creek Colts gave up was on March 31 in a 2-1 win over Cedartown. In the 14 consecutive wins to close the season for the Colts, Coahulla Creek outscored opponents 73-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.