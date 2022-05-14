Headed into the first season of play for the brand new boys soccer program at The Dalton Academy, head coach Rury Alvarez said he had no idea how good his team would turn out to be.
The Dalton Academy opened the 2022 season without much experience and without a home field to play on — the Pumas played their first few home games at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park while the new field next to the school was being completed.
With so much uncertainty going in for the new school, that doubt was erased pretty quickly.
The Pumas won the first seven games in the program’s history, setting up a remarkable run to the Class A Public state championship.
Those first seven games included some big wins, including a victory over Class A Private playoff team Christian Heritage and Class 3A quarterfinalist North Murray.
Then, progress stalled. The Pumas took their first loss to Gilmer, 3-1, on Feb. 25, then followed with another road loss to defending 3A champion Coahulla Creek.
After that March 1 game, the Pumas never tasted defeat again.
After a second win over Christian Heritage, Dalton Academy began region play.
An 11-1 win over Bowdon to start Region 6-A Public action set the stage for the most important two-game stretch of the Pumas’ season before they hit the playoffs.
Dalton Academy hosted region opponents Armuchee and Drew Charter in back-to-back games.
Both went into overtime. Both required a round of penalty kicks to decide.
The Pumas squeaked by in both, including a victory over eventual state finals opponent Drew Charter.
A loss in one of those games would have dropped the Pumas out of contention for the region title, but, instead, The Dalton Academy clinched the Region 6-A Public championship with a 2-1 win over Trion on March 24 in the Pumas’ first game played on the newly-ready Dalton Stadium.
That win, in the last regular season game, ensured the Pumas would get to suit up again on their new field.
Through winning and some help from the Georgia High School Association’s universal coin toss, the Pumas played the entire run up to the state championship game at Dalton Stadium.
First was a 3-0 win over Barrow Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Then, Lanier County came in for a 9-0 defeat.
Region 3-A Public champion Claxton came to Dalton for the quarterfinals, but a quick-scoring Puma attack had a goal in the first five minutes and piled on three more by the opening minute of the second half.
Through three rounds of the playoffs, Dalton Academy had outscored opponents 17-0.
In the semifinals, the Pumas faced their toughest test yet.
Georgia Military College Prep, the two-time defending state champion, was the last obstacle in front of the Pumas before the state championship game.
Dalton Academy again scored an early goal — Juan Hernandez scored just three minutes in.
That score held until the 20-minute mark of the second half, when the visitors tied it. A Christian Cuna header put the Pumas back in front a few minutes later, and Dalton Academy punched its ticket to the state finals.
Familiar opponent Drew Charter lined up across from the Pumas in the Class A Public state championship game in Macon, but the result was anything but similar to the first game.
The regular-season matchup nearly two months prior in March was a slugfest that saw each team finish regulation and overtime with just a goal apiece.
In the state finals, the Pumas peppered three goals — scored by Adrian Granados, Juan Hernandez and Andy Reynoso — in the first 15 minutes of play to take a commanding advantage.
Milver Carillo added a goal after half, and the Pumas led 4-0 in the final minutes before Drew put two on the board when Puma reserves entered the game.
Dalton Academy capped its season by finishing with an 11-game win streak which started March 8 and concluded with a march to the state title in the program’s first season.
