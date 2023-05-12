Dalton High School’s road to a seventh boys soccer state championship veered into dangerous territory in the state quarterfinals.
With 6:30 to play at home against Chamblee, Dalton was down a man and a goal.
The quest could have ended there. Instead, the Catamounts outscored opponents 10-0 across three games from that point to win yet another state championship.
Dalton came into the 2023 season having tasted postseason defeat for the first time since 2018. After a championship in 2019, a canceled season in 2020 and a sixth overall title in 2021, the 2022 Catamounts fell short in the state title game.
A younger group led by just four seniors would be responsible for navigating the Catamounts back to the top.
2023’s Catamounts didn’t go undefeated, but some signature Dalton dominance helped the Cats to a 15-2 regular season.
A 6-0 start set up the year’s most anticipated matchup in a Whitfield County full of great play by great players: Southeast Whitfield vs. Dalton.
The previous four meetings across two seasons for the two teams had ended in a tie. Dalton ended that run decisively with a 3-0 February shutout of the Raiders on Harmon Field.
That game led into Dalton’s biggest test of the season so far, a trip to Peachtree City to play another perennial power in fellow Class 5A team McIntosh.
Dalton took a 4-1 loss, the largest loss by goal differential since a 3-0 loss to Southeast Whitfield in 2011 (Dalton had just one state championship back then).
Armed with thoughts of a potential rematch with McIntosh in the 5A playoffs, the Catamounts kept moving.
Dalton escaped Tunnel Hill with a flurry of last-minute goals to avoid an upset to Northwest Whitfield, then started Region 7-5A play with a pair of shutout wins before lining up for another test: eventual Class 4A champ Johnson of Gainesville.
A hard-fought game was decided on a second-half goal by Johnson as Dalton fell 1-0 at home.
Just like after the McIntosh loss, the Cats bounced back stronger.
Senior Zeke Ortiz, who finished as Dalton’s leading goal-scorer on the season with 35 goals, helped push Dalton’s strong finish.
In five straight games to close the regular season, Ortiz scored at least three goals. Those covered dominating region wins over Hiram, Cass and Cartersville to help Dalton clinch its sixth straight region title and 23rd region championship overall.
He also converted hat tricks against Baylor — a comeback, 5-4 win — and against rival Southeast — hitting on all three of his goals after halftime to slam the door on Southeast in a 4-0 win.
Then came the playoffs.
A 4-0 win over Jefferson in the first round was followed by a 3-1 win over Chattahoochee in the second. That’s when Dalton found itself in the dire spot against Chamblee.
A Chamblee go-ahead goal with 6:30 left put Dalton, already a man down, behind in the 5A quarterfinals.
That was the last goal given up by the 2023 Dalton Catamounts.
After Ortiz was fouled inside the penalty box, David Saldana took the penalty kick to tie the game. Then, Luis Favela, who put Dalton ahead earlier, scored his second go-ahead goal of the game.
The Catamounts survived their biggest playoff test and came out of it to some other news: McIntosh had fallen in the quarterfinals to Midtown.
Dalton had to go on the road to Flowery Branch in the semis, but five second-half goals helped the Catamounts cruise into the state finals for a fourth straight season.
Waiting for them was Midtown, who beat Centennial 1-0 in the semis after knocking off McIntosh.
After 80 minutes of regulation time were played without a goal, thanks in part to Dalton keeper Andree Meza making a handful of acrobatic saves, Favela played the hero again in overtime.
His highlight goal just two minutes into the overtime frame saw the sophomore make an athletic play to reel in a pass, pop the ball ahead to avoid a pair of closing defenders and bury the shot.
Favela scored an insurance goal a few minutes later, redirecting the ball into the net to assure Dalton’s seventh title.
