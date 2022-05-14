Expectations abounded surrounding Southeast Whitfield High School’s 2022 soccer season.
The Raiders were coming off of a Class 4A state championship in 2021 and returning many of the players that helped them win it.
After the first month of the season, though, the Raiders sat at 3-2-1 after being paired with some tough early-season competition and injury misfortune.
Starting goalkeeper Ismael Pimentel went out for the season with an early injury. Senior captain and defender Asher Merida’s season was ended later on with a knee injury.
But, after that early-season rocky stretch, which included a 3-1 loss against fellow Class 4A school LaGrange, the Raiders refused to lose.
Southeast went 16-0-1 the rest of the way — the only blemish a 3-3 draw against 6A finalist Dalton — winning a pair of showdowns with county rival Northwest Whitfield along the way to clinch a second straight Class 4A state championship.
That early season stretch concluded with a draw against Dalton. By the next time Southeast met with the fellow state and county power again on March 17, the Raiders had reeled off seven straight wins and gotten off to a 4-0 start in Region 7-4A play.
On that night on Harmon Field, the Raiders appeared headed for their first loss since Feb. 12.
Dalton led 3-1 with under two minutes remaining in the contest.
Southeast’s Nathan Villanueva scored with 1:14 to go to give the Raiders reason for hope, and Angel Garcia lasered a free kick into the top of the net from about 30 yards away to knot the game at 3 with 33 seconds to play.
That forced a tie in the Southeast-Dalton matchup for the fourth straight time and kept the Raiders’ lossless streak alive.
Three wins later, and the Raiders were faced with their most important game to date: A showdown with Northwest Whitfield for the region championship.
The Bruins from Tunnel Hill came into that April 1 game undefeated in region play just like Southeast.
Whichever team won would grab the region title and home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The first half ended without a score, and Northwest lit up the scoreboard first with a Hayden Adams header with under a minute gone by in the second half.
Villanueva got the equalizer with 27 minutes remaining in regulation, and the score was tied at 1 as time expired, sending the Raiders to their first overtime match of the year.
Northwest again put Southeast behind in extra time, and the Bruins led 2-1 after the first 10-minute period.
Just like the Dalton game, time began to tick down with the Raiders in need of scoring to stay alive.
Just like the game against the Catamounts, Garcia came up big.
He knotted the game again with four minutes left to play in the second overtime, and, with under a minute to go, Southeast escaped with the win.
Leo Barajas put in the game-winner to lift Southeast over 3-2 over Northwest in the first of two bouts between the two on the year.
That win secured two home games for the Raiders in the first two rounds of the playoffs, and Southeast used those to cruise by the competition.
Southeast downed Hampton 10-0 in the first round, then shot past Cairo 7-0 to reach the state’s Elite 8.
Southeast welcomed West Laurens for the state quarterfinals, but the visiting Raiders didn’t post much of a threat to the host Raiders. Southeast won 5-1 to reach the Final Four.
After coming up on the wrong side of the Georgia High School Association’s universal coin toss, the Raiders were forced to hit the road for the first time in the playoffs for a semifinal game at Columbus.
Freshman Jonathan Hernandez served up a hat trick, scoring all three Southeast goals to punch the Raiders’ ticket to the state finals with a 3-1 win.
Waiting for Southeast at Mercer University in Macon was Northwest.
The Bruins navigated the 4A playoffs too to set up a rematch of the April game in Tunnel Hill.
That one decided the region. This one was set to decide the state.
Just like the first game, the two played most of the first half without a score.
Southeast’s Diego Castillo ensured the Raiders wouldn’t remain scoreless at half. With 1:14 to go before the break, Castillo took a corner kick from Garcia and deposited the ball for the score.
A huge sequence early in the second half left the game tied and put Southeast shorthanded for the rest of the night.
Erick Rios was forced to foul a streaking Nico Cuna in front of the net, and he was shown a red card.
Rios was sent off, putting the Raiders at nine men in the field for the final 36 minutes of action. The Bruins scored on an ensuing corner kick to tie it.
Southeast managed to keep Northwest off the board for the rest of the match while playing a man down. With under 17 to play, Diego Ramirez scored the go-ahead goal.
He stepped in front of a slow-rolling Northwest pass in the Bruins’ end and fired a rocket into the net, putting Southeast up for good.
The Raiders closed the 2022 campaign by winning nine straight, including two bouts with county rival Northwest that delivered the Raiders the region and state championships.
