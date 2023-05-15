The Lady Lions of Christian Heritage School finished a perfect season with a perfect run through the state playoffs.
Christian Heritage defeated Johnson County 3-0 in Rome Saturday in the state championship match of the Georgia High School Association Class A Division II girls tennis playoffs.
The Lady Lions finish the year 19-0 and bring back the first state title in program history.
Christian Heritage romped through five rounds of the playoffs, never giving up an individual match. The 3-0 win over Johnson County in the state finals on Saturday was the end cap on a playoff run that included a first-round win over Lincoln County (5-0), a second-round shutout of Marion County (4-0), a blanking of Seminole County (3-0) quarterfinals and a victory over Lake Oconee Academy (3-0) in the state semifinals.
On Saturday, Katie Rose Stanfield got a victory for Christian Heritage in the first singles line with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Molly Geil and Riley Geil got a 6-1, 6-2 win in the first doubles line, and Reese Bailey and Monica Morales won 6-2, 6-4 in the second line of doubles. Individual lines were played simultaneously across five courts in Rome, and matches are stopped when a team gets the three wins needed to clinch the match. Macy Mashburn and Raigh Langston started in the other two singles lines for the Lady Lions.
The win comes a year after Christian Heritage reached the Final Four for the first time. The Lady Lions dropped in the state semifinals to eventual Class A Private champion Wesleyan last season. Christian Heritage reached the Final Four without a loss a season ago, and, this season, that undefeated mark held all the way through the state championship.
The dominant run in the playoffs started a few weeks before. The last time Christian Heritage gave up an individual match this season was in a 3-2 win over Sonoraville on March 14. All but three of Christian Heritage's 19 victories on the season were shutouts. Only Sonoraville, Coahulla Creek and Dalton were able to get individual line wins in on the Lady Lions all season.
The win marks the second team state championship celebrated by Christian Heritage School in the last few weeks. The boys soccer team claimed the state championship earlier this month, marking the program's first state championship in GHSA competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.