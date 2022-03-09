Peter’s Free Wheelin 5K is Saturday, April 23, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St.
This event is a fundraiser for St. Mark’s Preschool, an inclusive preschool for typical and special needs children. The race consists of a one-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. and a 5K (3.1 miles) race at 9:15. Race registration opens at 7:30 or you may register at www.active.com. Entry fees are $10 for ages 19 and under and $15 for ages 20 and over. Race day entry fee is $20 for ages 20 and over
For any questions, email director@stmarksdalton.org.
