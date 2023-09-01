Last Friday started off pretty great for North Murray High School’s Judson Petty.
Petty announced on social media Friday morning that he had received an offer to play college football from Hendrix College, an NCAA Division III program in Conway, Arkansas.
A few hours later, his Friday got a whole lot better.
“They were dropping their safeties, so the middle of the field was open, then their corners were bailing, so those 10-12 yard routes were open,” Petty said. “Then, once they tried to take those away, that opened up the double moves for bigger plays.”
And he made plenty of those big plays.
Petty caught 16 passes and four touchdowns from quarterback Skyler Williams as the Mountaineers squeezed past Pickens 44-37 Friday, but his name went into the state record books for his receiving yards tally.
360 is the number Petty put up, enough to set a new state record for yards in a single game — and beat the old number of 322 by 38 yards.
“All I wanted to do was win,” Petty said. “I knew I had to have had a good bit of yards, but nothing compared to when I found out. More importantly, I just wanted to win the game.”
Petty earned some statewide attention for his record-setting performance, being named the Georgia High School Football Daily state player of the week.
Petty would appear on most rosters as a wide receiver and defensive back — he also tallied 15 tackles Friday night — but that position doesn’t tell the whole story.
The senior lines up in the backfield too. He had 84 carries for 559 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago. He returns kicks and punts. From his spot on the defense, he’s a ballhawk, turning picks into long returns.
High school players that bounce between positions are often hit with the “athlete” label, if none of those positions stick.
Petty, at 5-feet-10-inches, truly can do it all.
Petty’s a playmaker.
“Petty is one of the best players around here,” his coach, Preston Poag, said before the season. “He’s just a kid that you can play everywhere. He’s just a playmaker and he’ll continue to make plays on both sides of the field for us.”
It’s partly a coincidence that, as a freshman in 2020, Petty stepped into the No. 15 jersey left empty by a recently-graduated North Murray playmaker.
Petty was always a 22 growing up through recreational leagues and through middle school. That number was taken when he got to high school, but the old number of Ladd McConkey, now a wide receiver at the University of Georgia, was idle.
Petty stepped right into that jersey and made good on that lineage.
During his freshman season, Judson wasn’t even the most productive Petty on the roster.
While the younger Petty flashed his skill, his older brother, Cade was used much in the same way as Judson is now. As a senior playing with his freshman brother in 2020, Cade Petty totaled 621 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.
Part of Petty’s versatility comes from his upbringing as a football player.
He spent a lot of time at quarterback in youth leagues, until he found himself on a team with a Seth Griffin. Petty switched out wide, and the two played together on teams all the way up through high school. Griffin was the starting quarterback at North Murray through Petty’s first three years of high school and graduated in 2023. He’s now on the roster at Georgia State.
With Williams in as a first-year starter, Petty hasn’t skipped a beat.
“They’re both incredible quarterbacks and athletes. With Seth, I grew up playing with him through rec ball and everything,” Petty said. “Skyler is great now too. We’ve grown a lot together. He’s a great athlete and a great quarterback, and he’s going to keep getting better.”
Whether or not his record-setting performance nets him any additional offers, Petty said that his goal is to play college football.
In addition to Hendrix, Petty also has an offer from NAIA program in Waleska, and he’s had contact with a few more college coaches.
“They’ve been great, just talking through how they would want to use me, how the team is and how the academics are.”
If he does play college football, he’ll follow in the steps of Cade. The older Petty walked on at Tennessee-Chattanooga before transferring to Berry College.
Petty still has eight more games — and maybe some postseason contests — of a senior season to play through first.
He has eyes on a region title and extending North Murray’s playoff streak to eight seasons, but Petty doesn’t have any specific individual goals.
“I just want to be the best teammate and the best player I can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.