ROME — After taking its first Region 7-2A loss last week against Fannin County, North Murray High School bounced back with a 35-28 road win against Model Friday night.
North Murray’s Judson Petty tossed a touchdown, caught one and ran for two scores in the win.
“We struggled last week,” North Murray senior defensive end John Craig said. “It felt great to come out and hold a good team like them to just 28 points.”
Both teams managed a first quarter touchdown after trading turnovers to begin the game. A North Murray (6-3, 4-1 Region 7-2A) fumble resulted in a Model (5-4, 3-2 Region 7-2A) touchdown to begin the scoring in the first.
North Murray answered right away with a Petty-to-Jadyn Rice halfback pass to knot it at 7 late in the first quarter.
Petty gave North Murray the lead midway through the second quarter when he broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run.
The lead wouldn’t last long. Model’s Brandon Welsh returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to tie the game at 14.
North Murray retook the lead before half on another Petty 47-yard touchdown, this one a reception from Seth Griffin.
The Mountaineers extended their lead early in the third quarter when Griffin hit Rice on a 14-yard strike.
After a missed extra point, North Murray was up 27-14. Model quarterback Jake Sanders threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to keep Model within striking distance.
The game was sealed when Petty broke free for his fourth total score of the night, a 16-yard rushing touchdown with just 5 minutes left.
The win secured the seventh straight winning season under head coach Preston Poag and secured North Murray’s seventh straight trip to the playoffs.
“I feels great,” senior tackle Ryan Maton said.” We need everyone there against Rockmart.”
North Murray is off next week before a home game Nov. 4 against Rockmart.
