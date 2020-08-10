Brookwood Park is now the destination in Dalton for pickleball players — whether they be veterans of the sport or new to the game — following the official opening, dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for six new courts.
"This is a game-changer," said Joey Wills, a Whitfield County pickleball ambassador. "We've been wanting this for a long time, and it is time, because this is one of the fastest growing sports in America."
"It's becoming commonplace, with courts exploding in Florida, Georgia," and several other states, said Wills, who began playing pickleball 18 months ago. "It's fantastic to have these courts, and we're glad to have them."
Michel Bates has "had so many complimentary texts and calls about us doing this," said the tennis director for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department. "I'm excited about the vision and continuing to grow this sport."
Pickleball "is infectious, fun, and multi-generational," a sport where those of advanced age can play along with children, Wills said. "It's good exercise, a way to stay healthy and be active."
The Dalton City Council voted in May to approve a $28,500 contract with Signature Tennis Courts of Woodstock to convert the two tennis courts at Brookwood Park to pickleball courts. Work was completed last month.
Those who used Brookwood Park's tennis courts won't have to venture far for a new spot, however, as nearby Lakeshore Park boasts 20 tennis courts, Bates said. "It only took me a minute to get here today from Lakeshore."
She doesn't view pickleball and tennis as competitors, either. She believes they complement each other.
"I've played tennis all my life," including on scholarship at Auburn University, "and I fell in love with pickleball," Bates said. "It has a lower impact on your body than tennis does, and I know a lot of people who can't do tennis any more physically, but they can play pickleball, and they get hooked on it quickly."
"It's like a larger version of ping pong, but a smaller version of tennis," she said. "It's good exercise, too."
The goal is to have pickleball leagues start this fall, just as the city already has tennis leagues at Lakeshore Park, she said. "I've met so many great people through tennis over the years, and I now have a whole new group of friends through pickleball."
Bates is certified to teach pickleball, and she was conducting regular clinics before the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit this spring, but she plans to bring those back this fall, perhaps as soon as early September.
"I love that we're providing this to our community, and I think it's going to take off like wildfire, especially when we start the leagues," she said. "It's a social (game)."
Because the dimensions of a pickleball court are 44-feet-by-20-feet, six pickleball courts now rest where there were once only two tennis courts, City Council member Annalee Harlan explained in May. Furthermore, "The ongoing maintenance costs will be the same, so this is going to be a one-time cost."
The sport dates back to 1965, and NBC News spotlighted it as “one of the fastest growing sports in America” in April 2019. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and those interested in learning more about the game can find videos and instructions online at playpickleball.com. More information about the sport and ways to get involves locally can be found online at www.daltonareapickleball.com and the Dalton Area Pickleball Facebook page.
Though "we have three new indoor courts at the Mack Gaston Community Center for year-round play, it's special for our area to have these (six courts) outside," Mike Miller, director of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department, said Thursday. "The sport is really growing, and hopefully (the added courts) will get more people excited."
Daily Citizen-News reporter Charles Oliver contributed to this report.
