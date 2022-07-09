Cade Fisher left his mark on Northwest Whitfield High School after two stellar seasons of pitching and hitting for the Bruins, and he’ll be remembered in the record books.
The 2022 senior wrapped up one of the best pitching careers in state history, at least in terms of earned run average (the number of earned runs a pitcher allows per nine innings).
According to state records compiled by the Georgia Dugout Club, the state’s high school baseball coaches association, Fisher’s career ERA 0.71 is the very best in the history of the state, in all classifications.
Of players that have pitched at least 112 innings in a career and have stats submitted to the association, Fisher’s is the lowest.
Sitting behind Fisher in the top-10 are pitchers such as Kent Emanuel (in the Philadelphia Phillies system). The second-place pitcher is Kaleb Cowart at a 0.83 career ERA at Cook High School.
“I knew before the season started, I had a chance if I pitched well enough,” Fisher said.
Fisher’s ERA during his junior season, his first in high school baseball after an injury wiped out his sophomore year, was 0.27, which was good for eighth on the single-season ERA record list.
“Toward the end of the season, it started becoming more of a reality,” Fisher said. “It was always a goal when I saw that it was possible. It’s special to be able to do that.”
Fisher’s ERA ticked up to 1.17, but he still cleared the record. He struck out 138 batters in 77 innings pitched while going 7-1 as a starting pitcher. At the plate, he belted 22 hits and had 29 RBIs.
For his record-breaking senior season, Fisher has been named the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Baseball Player of the Year, his second straight year receiving the award.
It was his junior season that gave the lanky left-hander the motivation to go out and put up another great year.
“Individually, I just worked hard and did the best I could,” Fisher said. “I wanted to prove that my junior season wasn’t a fluke.”
The junior season, combined with time spent on USA Baseball’s under-18 national team last summer and a commitment to the University of Flordia, put a target on Fisher’s back for 2022.
“When I would pitch, teams would definitely try to bring more. The trash talk kind of came with it too, it was more prevalent this year,” Fisher said. “When they’re talking trash and you can just shut them down like that, it feels pretty good.”
A blazing fastball, clocked in the mid-90s, would scorch past hitters, and breaking balls and change-ups would cause them to swing and miss.
“I just wanted to really work on the fine-tuning of my mechanics and pitching,” Fisher said. “I didn’t add anything new, I was just trying to get better at what I already did.”
Fisher helped lead Northwest back to the state playoffs in a tough Region 7-4A.
“I think it went pretty well for us for the most part,” he said. “We struggled at times but I think we really dug deep toward the end of the season to win some big games.”
The Bruins needed a win on the last night of the regular season to make the playoffs, and they came through. Fisher wasn’t on the mound for that one — Region 7-4A co-player of the year Aiden Hosford got the start — but Fisher ripped a two-RBI double in a 9-7 win over Central-Carrollton.
Northwest knocked off Fayette County on the road in a first-round series, then traveled to Savannah to face the high-powered offense of Benedictine.
Fisher has dealt his share of no-hitters and shutouts, but he counts his pitching start in game one of the series against Benedictine as one of his best in high school.
Fisher allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out nine, and the Bruins upended Benedictine 7-2 in game one of the series.
“As a team, we just battled,” Fisher said. “I think I had my best game of the season pitching that game, and it was great to beat a great team like that.”
With Fisher unable to go in games two and three, Benedictine flexed its muscles, scoring 16 and 12 runs to take the series, as the Bruins’ playoff run and Fisher’s career at Northwest ended.
“I’m going to miss it. It definitely helped me prepare for college,” Fisher said. “Being a Bruin will always special to me.”
Fisher has already traveled to Gainesville, Florida, as he prepares to exchange his blue-and-orange Bruin uniform for a similarly-colored Gator garb.
Fisher committed to the Gators in 2019, before he ever appeared on a high school mound, and stuck with the Gators all the way through, even with a cavalcade of other opportunities.
Fisher officially signed with Florida in November 2021, then went out and showed the Gators what they’d be getting in his senior season.
“I feel like I definitely made the right choice all along to stick with it,” Fisher said. “I feel like I’m in the right place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.