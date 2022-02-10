With uniforms left behind in Dalton, Dalton State College suited up in the maroon road uniforms of host Loyola as the teams squared off Thursday night.
The uniforms couldn’t help Dalton State (11-13, 5-9 Southern States Athletic Conference) play quite as well as the second-ranked team in the NAIA, with Loyola (23-1, 12-1 SSAC) taking the 91-80 win in what looked at first-glance like an intra-squad scrimmage.
Perhaps the uniforms did have some good effects for Dalton State, especially early. The Roadrunners lost the two teams’ first game of the season 85-57 last month in Dalton, while the Roadrunners gained a 12-point lead, 21-9, over Loyola in the first half.
Loyola erased that deficit and led 43-39 at halftime, then got out to a 13-point lead by the 8:10 mark of the second half.
Dalton State cut the lead to five at 83-78 with 3:26 to go, but Loyola held the Roadrunners to two points the rest of the way and pulled away for the win.
Rodley Adjei nailed 8-of-10 3-pointers and scored 27 to lead Dalton State, good to tie the Dalton State school record for 3-pointers in a game. Antares Gwyn scored 16 and Donavan Miller and Jaelin Ferrell both scored 11.
Adjei led Dalton State to a 12-of-30 mark from behind the 3-point line, while Loyola made just 6-of-23.
The Roadrunners have lost their last three SSAC games. They’ll have a chance to get back in the win column Saturday at 3 p.m. with a game in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, against William Carey.
