Playoff picture to shake out in final week of regular season

North Murray travels to LaFayette looking for playoff security
The task is simple for North Murray.
With a win over LaFayette (4-5, 3-4 Region 6-3A) on the road tonight at 7:30, the Mountaineers (6-3, 4-3 Region 6-3A) are in the Class 3A playoffs.
With a loss, it gets a little more complicated.
North Murray faced the same task last week against Adairsville. A win could have secured the third seed in Region 6-3A for the Mountaineers, but North Murray fell 47-18.
Now, the Mountaineers face LaFayette looking to lock up the fourth seed. A win secures it for North Murray, putting the Mountaineers at three region losses on the season. If LaFayette defeats North Murray, both teams would be 4-4 in the region.
If LaFayette defeats North Murray and Coahulla Creek knocks off Sonoraville, LaFayette would get the fourth seed and North Murray would miss the playoffs. If LaFayette wins and Sonoraville defeats Coahulla Creek, the trio of LaFayette, North Murray and Sonoraville would all sit at 4-4 in region with a 1-1 record against each other. The playoff spot would come down to margin of victory in that case.
On the line is North Murray's streak of five straight seasons making the playoffs.
Dalton hosts East Paulding with chance to end season on positive note
Dalton (1-8, 0-6 Region 6-3A) seemed poised to seize its first Region 6-3A win last week, but a last-second field goal lifted Paulding County over the Catamounts 23-22.
The Cats close the season tonight with a chance to end a difficult first season under head coach Kit Carpenter on a positive note with a game against East Paulding (2-7, 1-5). Dalton hosts East Paulding at 7:30.
East Paulding's 25-21 win over Paulding County is its only win in a difficult Region 6-3A. Dalton hasn't managed a region win, but has had two more close calls in losses to South Paulding and Douglas County.
East Paulding's only other win is over Hiram, which finished 1-9.
Dalton looks to break a seven game skid and finish 2-8 on the season.
Christian Heritage battles North Cobb Christian for playoff position
Christian Heritage (3-6, 1-2 Region 7-A Private) plays at Kennesaw tonight at 7:30 to take on North Cobb Christian (3-6, 1-2 Region 7-A Private) for playoff positioning in Region 7-A Private.
Both teams have secured a playoff spot, and only the seeding remains to be determined. Darlington and Mount Paran are the top two teams in the region, and the winner of tonight's game secures the third seed, while the loser gets the fourth seed.
Both teams defeated region-mate Walker handily, and both fell to both of the top two teams in the region. Christian Heritage was off last week, while North Cobb played Mount Paran.
Northwest looks to lock up home playoff game against Pickens
Northwest Whitfield (6-3, 3-1 Region 7-4A) can clinch a home playoff game as the Bruins conclude the regular season tonight at 7:30 with a home game against Pickens (4-4, 1-3 Region 7-4A).
The Bruins would be the second seed in the region even with a loss unless Heritage is able to upset region-leader Cedartown tonight.
Northwest is on a three-game win streak since its loss to Cedartown. The Bruins downed Ridgeland 49-21 last week.
It would be the second straight season Northwest has hosted a playoff game. The Bruins finished second in the region last year as well and have reached the playoffs every season since 2015.
Coahulla Creek wraps up program's best season with a chance to add another win
Coahulla Creek (4-5, 2-5 Region 6-3A) has already locked up its best season in school history, doubling its previous best season win total from two to four.
The Colts have a chance to finish the season with yet another win tonight at 7:30, when the Colts host Sonoraville (5-4, 3-4 Region 6-3A).
Coahulla Creek finished on the outside of the playoff race in a Region 6-3A with plenty of tough competition up top, but the Colts can spoil an outside chance for Sonoraville to sneak into the playoff picture with a win. The Colts have lost three straight — all against region playoff contenders — since getting to 4-2.
