Playoff run for Northwest boys tennis ends in Final Four

The playoff run for the Northwest Whitfield High School boys tennis team ended Saturday in the Final Four.
The Bruins bowed out in the Class 4A state semifinals to North Oconee with a 3-0 loss in Athens. North Oconee has given up just one line win in the postseason.
The Bruins made a run to the Final Four for the first time in the program's history. The team hadn't advanced past the Elite 8 previously.
After finishing as the runner-up in Region 7-4A to Central of Carrollton, the Bruins had a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Northwest defeated Jefferson 3-1 at home in the Sweet 16, then traveled to Savannah to play Islands in the Elite 8, where they won 3-2 last week.
North Oconee plays Marist in the state finals Saturday in Rome.
