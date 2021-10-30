Playoff run for Northwest volleyball ends with Final Four loss to Flowery Branch

The Northwest Whitfield High School volleyball team came into the Class 4A semifinals in Emerson Saturday against Flowery Branch having won all nine sets played in the first three rounds of the state playoffs.
The Lady Bruins took the first set Saturday to continue that streak, but the Lady Falcons seized three straight sets to halt the Northwest playoff run in the Final Four.
Northwest (40-7), the top seed and champion from Area 7-4A, started strong with the first set win over Area 8's second seed in Flowery Branch (29-15).
The Lady Falcons took set two 25-22 to hand Northwest its first set loss in the playoffs, then grabbed the third 25-21 to put the Lady Bruins on the brink of elimination.
Flowery Branch quickly jumped out to a 9-3 advantage in the fourth and increased the lead to 15-5 as the Northwest season began to slip away.
The Lady Bruins couldn't dig out of the deficit, falling 25-16.
It's the second consecutive year that Northwest has reached the Final Four after making it to the semis for the first time in school history last season. Last year, the Lady Bruins made a run to the state finals before falling to Marist.
Northwest dominated Area 7-4A competition this season, finishing undefeated in area play and earning the area tournament crown.
Flowery Branch advances to this season's state finals, which will be held next Saturday in Emerson.
