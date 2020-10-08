Positive COVID-19 tests at Coahulla Creek lead to shifting football schedules for area teams

Coahulla Creek High School has adjusted their football schedule after football players tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last two weeks.
The Colts' games originally scheduled for last Friday and this Friday will now be played on two separate Tuesdays later in the season. Creek's home game against North Murray, originally set for Oct. 2, will be played at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Coahulla Creek was scheduled to play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday, but will play instead at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
As a result, the scheduled Friday games after those Tuesday games, which would have been played just three days later, will now be played the following Saturday. Creek will play at Adairsville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and will travel to play Ringgold at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7.
To accommodate for the rescheduled game between North Murray and Coahulla Creek, North Murray will play at Southeast at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
If a game postponed due to COVID-19 is not rescheduled and completed, it will be considered a “no contest” and not count against either team’s record, according to Georgia High School Association rules.
Other area high school football games have been affected in the last week due to COVID-19. Christian Heritage's game, scheduled for last Friday, also was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among the players at their scheduled opponent, Lakeway Christian Academy in Morristown, Tennessee. Prior to last Friday, the first four weeks of the area high school football season had no rescheduled or postponed games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.