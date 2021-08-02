Christian Heritage School head football coach Jay Poag was looking forward to Monday morning.
The Lions football team has been on the field during the summer for workouts and competitions then went through the state-required practice acclimatization period last week, but Monday morning marked the first official practice for the fall 2021 season, complete with full pads for the first time.
Christian Heritage didn't waste much time in getting a head start on practice. The team was on the field at 6 a.m. for the first of two Monday practices — one in the morning, one in the evening — to help beat the August heat.
"It's my favorite day of the year, I believe," Poag said. "Six in the morning comes early, but I think all these kids were probably up at three in the morning."
All across the state Monday, football programs were holding similar practices throughout the day, each opening the 2021 high school football preseason in earnest.
One of those players, standout running back and linebacker Solomon Locke, echoed Poag after finishing the first practice of his senior years.
"It's been a while," Locke said. "We've been doing 7-on-7s, so we've already kind of seen what our receivers look like, but now we're able to get out here with pads. Everyone looks amazing."
Those pads popped against each other as the Lions' offense ran plays against the full-contact defense as the sun continued to rise. Up-tempo music blared from the football stadium's sound system as players finished off practice running sprints back and forth across the width of the field, Poag counting the time it took aloud as the last finishers reached the sideline.
"We were anxious to get the pads on and get acclimation week behind us," Poag said. "We hopped around good, and there was a lot of excitement."
That week, mandated by the Georgia High School Association, saw programs practice without pads and with a time limit of two hours.
Now, area football programs have nearly three weeks to practice before football's regular season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 20.
Poag said his team will make use of all that practice time in the interim.
"We've got a long way to go, but this was a good first step," he said.
