Barrel racing, clowns, live music and Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport hopping on a bucking bull.
Those are a few of the things you can expect to see at the Chatsworth Stampede Pro Rodeo this Friday and Saturday.
The first of what promoter Grant Parker hopes will become a new annual event is set for Friday and Saturday nights at the Murray County Saddle Club at 560 Highway 52 in Chatsworth. Gates open at 6 both nights, with the rodeo starting at 8. Children ages 5 years old and younger get in free while tickets for children ages 6 to 11 are $15 and anyone 12 or older will pay $20.
“I’ve been involved in the sport of rodeo since I was 15 years old. I was a competitive bareback bronc rider in several associations until I was 28 years old,” Parker said. “I’m excited to bring an action-packed, adrenaline-pumping event to Chatsworth that the entire family will enjoy.”
The rodeo, which is sponsored by Carpets of Dalton and Furniture of Dalton and is set to donate a portion of proceeds to the Wounded Warrior Project, will feature plenty to do, see, buy and eat outside of the rodeo.
Vendors will sell food, horse tack and clothing, and, after the rodeo, a live band will entertain guests. During the show, spectators seated in the covered arena will witness broncs, bulls, bull fighters and clowns. Competitions will be held for bareback and saddle riding, bull riding, barrel racing and roping events.
There will also be a few specialty acts, including the Ghost Riders, a team of primates that ride border collies.
