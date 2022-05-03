Not much has been familiar throughout the improbable run to the state finals in the first ever season for The Dalton Academy boys soccer.
A new program at a new school with a new coach has had nothing but new experiences in the playoff run that’s led the Pumas to playing in the Class A Public state championship game tonight at 7:30 in Macon. Playing on the field at Mercer University will be a new experience, too.
In a season in which the Pumas haven’t known much for certain, they know they can defeat state finals opponent Drew Charter School.
They’ve already done it.
Dalton Academy can cap a run a magical season in the program’s first year with a state championship vicory. Standing in the Pumas’ way is Drew Charter, a fellow member of Region 6-A Public.
The Pumas squeaked by the Eagles 2-1 on penalty kicks at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park in March. After an Adrian Granados goal in regulation was the only score the team could muster throughout regulation and two 10-minute periods of extra time, the Pumas out-dueled Drew 4-3 on PKs.
That was the only loss of the season for Drew (12-1), which finished second in the region to Dalton Academy (17-2).
The Pumas can grab the state championship by handing the Eagles their second loss.
A state championship would end a remarkable season for the Pumas with a remarkable feat.
A state contender materialized at Dalton Academy seemingly out of nowhere.
The players are mostly either holdovers from the old Morris Innovative School, which Dalton Academy replaced, or players that couldn’t get a shot at Dalton High School’s roster — the Catamounts play for their seventh state championship Friday — and decided to give the newest school in the system a shot.
Dalton Academy head coach Rury Alvarez is a former player and assistant at Dalton State College who came into the year not knowing what to expect in his first season as a high school head coach.
He found a group of players that need love just as much as they needed dribbling drills.
“Some days it really gets to me,” Alvarez said. “I will never experience some of the things they go through. It does bring us closer as a family and makes us love one another more.”
The Pumas have players that work full-time jobs to support themselves between school and soccer. One player spent the days leading up to the Pumas’ semifinal win over Georgia Military College Prep worrying about a family member in need of surgery, Alvarez said, while another was working through immigration issues.
Alvarez said soccer can only go so far in providing a something else away from the struggles of life to focus on, but he’s glad the extended playoff run has provided an outlet for his team.
“It means a lot. It hasn’t been easy. These players are dealing with a lot,” Alvarez said. “It’s not even about soccer some days. It’s just about loving them.”
It’s not always about what’s on the field, but Alvarez said his team rallies around all of its members when it hits the field.
“I think it’s more motivation on the field to keep working harder,” he said.
The win over Georgia Military to punch a ticket to the state finals was an emotional one, Alvarez said.
“We cried,” he said. “We cried together out of happiness. God is good.”
