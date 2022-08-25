Dalton State College grabbed an early lead and earned a 3-1 road victory over Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, Wednesday.
The Roadrunners (2-0) scored first 16 minutes in and had a 3-0 lead by the 32-minute mark.
Bryan (0-1) responded with a goal before halftime, but neither team scored in the second after combining for four scores in the first.
Javier Morejon scored the first goal unassisted, then assisted on a Leonardo Seixas goal just 14 seconds later to suddenly give Dalton State a commanding lead.
It was the first goal and assist as a Roadrunner for Morejon, a junior from Havana, Cuba, that transferred to Dalton State after playing at Brescia University.
Justin Riescher put in a goal on a penalty shot to put Dalton State up 3-0.
The Roadrunners held Bryan to just two total shots on the night, but a penalty kick was sent in by Marcelo Martins for the Lions’ lone score. Bryan never got a shot off in the second half.
Dalton State, meanwhile, piled up 10 shots, with five on goal.
The Roadrunners stay on the road for a Tuesday game in Athens, Tennessee, against Tennessee Wesleyan on Tuesday. Dalton State hosts Milligan on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
