For the first time since 2017, Southeast Whitfield High School has started off the season with a win.
The Raiders went on the road to Rome and knocked off Coosa 14-7 Friday night, earning Southeast a season-opening victory and putting the Raiders over .500 for the first time since a 2-1 start to the 2018 season.
Southeast Whitfield (1-0) and Coosa (0-1) were tied at 7 at halftime, and a Raider touchdown by Anthony Ramirez in the third quarter put Southeast on top.
Ramirez had seven carries for 69 yards, while Brady Ensley carried 12 times for Southeast.
Southeast recovered two fumbles, one by Brett Cole and the other by Roberto Rios. Jesse Nava had an interception.
Cole’s recovery came with Coosa on Southeast’s 7-yard line. Rios’ recovery led to the first Raider touchdown when the offense drove 80 yards to score.
Coosa, which finished last season 1-9, had a few chances to score late, but the Southeast defense stepped up.
“The defense bowed their back several times, including the end of the game, to help seal the victory,” Southeast coach Todd Murray said.
Southeast went 7-4 in that last season starting out 1-0 in 2017. The Raiders started 5-0 in what was the last winning season for Southeast.
The Raiders look to keep the winning ways going Friday with a game at Calhoun’s Gordon Central at 7:30 p.m. The Raiders knocked off Gordon Central 48-38 last season.
Coosa plays at Cartersville’s Woodland Friday.
