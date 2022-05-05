MACON — The Class 4A boys state championship soccer game was played some three hours away from Whitfield County, but the teams situated 12 miles apart brought all the intensity of the rivalry with them.
A physical battle with wild momentum swings between Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield ended with the Raiders bringing back the trophy. A Diego Ramirez second-half goal lifted a shorthanded Southeast team over rival Northwest 2-1 in a fight for the county and state, giving the Raiders their second straight state championship.
“I didn’t know if I should shoot it at first,” Ramirez said. “Sometimes you have to just have to take the risk, and it went in and we’re state champs. I can’t explain the feeling. It feels like a million dollars.”
With Southeast Whitfield (19-2-3) down a player after a red card in the second half and with the score tied, Ramirez stepped in front of a Northwest (15-6-1) pass on the Bruins’ end.
He sprinted to arrive at the ball ahead of the waiting Bruin, kept his momentum going, got past the last Northwest defender and rocketed the ball far above the reach of Northwest keeper Eric Hernandez.
It singed into the back of the net, and a raucous Raider crowd erupted. The go-ahead goal put Southeast ahead for good with 16:55 to play.
“Diego is our first sub coming in,” Southeast head coach Hector Holguin said. “We told him, ‘Hey, be a hero.’”
An urgent Bruin attack couldn’t answer in the game’s final minutes, and the Bruin players collapsed in exhaustion and disappointment as their neighbors from across the county sprinted onto the field in elation.
Northwest players sat staring as Southeast accepted the trophy and celebrated with fans.
“The seniors led us the entire season and they got us all the way to the state finals with a good chance to win,” Northwest head coach Isael Gutierrez said. “They’ve set the foundation for the other guys. This is where we’re supposed to be.”
Northwest held the upper hand in shooting in the physical, contentious match that resulted in over 30 fouls. Ramirez’s steal-and-score was the difference for a game that was knotted for most of the second half.
The first half included plenty of nifty moves and foul calls, but neither team had lit up the scoreboard as the clock ticked under two minutes.
Southeast finally broke through with 1:14 to play in the first half when an Angel Garcia corner kick perfectly led an open Diego Castillo to the opposite side of the net. Castillo bumped the ball in, and Southeast used the late score to grab the lead and a momentum swing headed into half.
After the break, the Bruins slung a counter punch.
With Northwest’s Nico Cuna streaking towards the goal, Southeast’s Erick Rios tripped the speedy Bruin before he could fire a shot.
The referee sprinted in with a red card, sending off Rios and shaving Southeast down to 10 players for the final 36 minutes of action.
Northwest didn’t need long to capitalize, when a Nico Cuna corner kick found Matthew Molina for a header of his own.
“We were struggling,” Hogluin said. “We’ve been a man down before, but our guys were ready.”
The win is Southeast’s third state title overall. Southeast won a state championship in 2017 and defeated East Hall 4-0 last year in the Class 4A state championship game.
“I can tell you this right now,” said Holguin, a Northwest graduate who won his first state championship with Southeast last season. “This one is just as good as the first.”
The Raiders swept two tight games with Northwest this year.
Southeast seized the win in the regular season matchup, scoring two goals late in extra time to stun the Bruins 3-2 in Tunnel Hill. That could have won the Bruins the Region 7-4A title, but they recovered to reach the state finals for the first time since a state title win in 2018.
