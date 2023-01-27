After falling to rival Northwest Whitfield on the road earlier this month, the Southeast Whitfield Raiders got revenge Friday night at home.
A free throw with .3 seconds remaining by Brayden Miles lifted Southeast Whitfield (10-9) over Northwest (12-7) 65-64.
After Northwest Whitfield’s Hudson Gray tied the game at 64 on a free throw with 10 seconds left, Southeast’s Coy Jones was fouled on a shot. Those free throws were off, but the ball caromed off a Northwest player and out of bounds with 1.7 seconds to play. A foul was called on Northwest, sending Miles to the line with less than a second left.
Miles made the first, then intentionally missed the second just before the buzzer sounded.
Southeast used a huge third quarter to get back in the game after Northwest ended the first half with an 11-point lead.
The Bruins turned an 18-16 lead after a quarter to a 37-26 advantage at halftime.
Behind senior Cal Rich, the Raiders thundered back with 24 points in the third to tie the game at 50 headed into the fourth.
Southeast quickly grabbed a lead, but Northwest kept within striking distance and tied it up late before Miles’ winner.
Rich scored 27 for Southeast, while Matthew Brock put in 11 and Miles finished with nine.
For Northwest, Isaiah Foster had 12 and Jackson Harris scored 10.
Northwest plays at Dalton today at 4:30, while Southeast plays on the road against Gilmer County at the same time.
Prior to the boys game, the Northwest Lady Bruins quickly took control and cruised to a 66-26 win over Southeast.
The Lady Bruins are at Dalton today at 3 p.m., and Southeast is at Gilmer at 3.
Also in local basketball action on Friday:
Boys
Adairsville 60, Coahulla Creek 54
Coahulla Creek (4-16) fell behind in the final quarter in a 60-54 home loss to Adairsville (15-7) Friday night.
The Colts had the game tied at 38 after three quarters despite a halftime deficit.
The Colts host Gordon Lee on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Hiram 77, Dalton 56
Hiram (18-2) pulled away in the second half to hand Dalton (13-6) a 77-56 loss Friday night.
The Catamounts trailed 32-27 at halftime.
Chaz Ramsey scored 20 points and Eli Burt added 13.
The Catamounts host Northwest today at 4:30 p.m.
North Murray 66, Model 55
North Murray (17-2) got past Model (16-3) 66-55 Friday night.
The Mountaineers led 34-24 at halftime in the Region 7-2A contest. Skyler Williams scored 19, Judson Petty had 13 and Isaiah Morrison scored 11.
The win handed Model just its second loss in the region and ties North Murray with Model atop the standings.
The Mountaineers host Gordon Central on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 54, Adairsville 50
Coahulla Creek (12-9) got past Adairsville (11-10) 54-50 at home Friday night.
Brinkley Reed scored 20 for the Lady Colts. Leah Headrick, Aubree Langley and Shea Poe each scored seven.
Coahulla Creek hosts Gordon Lee on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dalton 55, Hiram 46
Dalton (14-6) handed Hiram (16-4) just its fourth loss of the season when the Lady Catamounts outpaced Hiram at home 55-46 Friday.
Gracie Ridley scored 15 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Kemara Washington had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Emma Hefner scored 10.
Dalton hosts Northwest Whitfield today at 3 p.m.
Model 51, North Murray 43
North Murray (12-8) led at halftime over Model (11-8) at home on Friday, but the visitors surged ahead in the second half on the way to a 51-43 win.
The Lady Mountaineers held a 26-18 lead at halftime.
The Lady Mountaineers play Rockmart at home on Friday at 6 p.m.
Mt. Zion 51, Christian Heritage 32
Christian Heritage (9-10) fell short on the road against Mt. Zion (17-4) Friday night 51-32.
Mollie Voiles led the Lady Lions with eight points. Carly Bramlett scored seven points, while Brooklyn Stallion and London Wagner each scored six.
The Lady Lions play across town against Dalton Academy today at 11:30 a.m.
Pepperell 60, Dalton Academy 8
Dalton Academy (0-20) dropped 60-8 on the road against Pepperell (13-6) Friday night 60-8.
The Lady Pumas host Christian Heritage today at 11:30 a.m.
