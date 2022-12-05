The turtle is coming to Southeast Whitfield.
On Friday night, the Raider wrestling team won the annual meeting of the high school wrestling programs in Whitfield and Murray counties — the Conasauga Cup — and the tournament’s associated turtle-themed trophy that is passed among winners.
The Raiders got the win at this year’s annual tournament, named for the river that forms the border between the two participating counties, at North Murray High School. In addition to the hosts and the winning Raiders, Dalton, Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and Murray County also participated.
Dalton finished second and Northwest Whitfield came in third.
Dalton won the tournament last year, while Northwest won the previous three in a row.
Southeast downed Coahulla Creek in the first round, then defeated North Murray in the semifinals. The Raiders got past Dalton in the finals to win the trophy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.