You won't often find Southeast Whitfield High School fans wearing blue, especially not on a night when the Raider basketball teams are facing off against blue-and-orange clad cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield.
But a gymnasium full of blue shirts could be found at Southeast Friday night, as the Raiders honored Northwest girls basketball coach Bob Williams, who has cancer.
Southeast administrators planned a "blue-out," and sold blue shirts donned with white ribbons in honor of Williams. All of the proceeds from the shirts, which were worn by both boys and girls teams from both schools during warm-ups and on the bench, went to Williams.
Williams and his wife, Tonya, were presented with a $1,200 check after the girls game, which Northwest won 52-36.
"That's just the way this community is," Williams said after the game. "When somebody is having a hard time, they just step up."
Williams, has continued to coach the Lady Bruins since starting treatments last year.
"They're just good people over here," Williams said. "We all want a win, but they're just our friends over here."
Northwest (12-7) started strong and led 20-4 after the first quarter and 34-13 at halftime in the win.
Southeast (0-17) outscored reserves from Northwest 15-3 in the fourth quarter to cut the eventual margin.
"We're getting down to crunch time, and we don't have many games left," Williams said. "Teams need to be playing their best basketball right now, and I think we're making strides."
Emma Allen led Northwest with 15 points, while Autumn Wiley scored 13 and Kennedy Baker and Emma Hayes both scored eight.
Avery Woodson scored 15 for the Lady Raiders, while Johanna Ortiz scored seven.
After the girls game, the Northwest boys avenged a defeat to Southeast earlier this season with a 70-57 victory over the Raiders.
The Bruins (15-3) used an energetic start to the game to gain a 10-2 first-quarter advantage over Southeast (7-11).
Northwest built a double-digit advantage over the Raiders and held a 58-43 lead after the third quarter.
Chandler Jackson and Collin Hall both scored 22 in the win for Northwest, while Payton Baker added nine points.
Cal Rich poured in 35 for Southeast in the loss. Rich is coming off of a 40-point game in a win over Fannin County Saturday in Southeast's previous game. Coy Jones scored 12 in Friday night's game.
That previous win for Southeast, a 56-54 victory in Tunnel Hill on Dec. 10, was one of only three defeats for the Bruins on the season. Northwest has gone 10-1 since that game, and are now winners of five straight games.
The girls and boys teams for Northwest host Dalton today, with the girls starting at 2:30 p.m. The Raider teams host Gilmer today at 3 p.m.
Also in local high school basketball action Friday:
Boys
South Paulding 68, Dalton 41
Dalton (0-16) fell at Region 5-6A opponent South Paulding (9-11) 68-41 Friday night.
Chaz Ramsey led Dalton with 18 points.
The Catamounts play at Northwest Whitfield today at 4 p.m.
Girls
Dalton 61, South Paulding 38
Dalton (15-2) won its 13th consecutive game Friday night when the Lady Catamounts sprinted past South Paulding (6-12) 61-38 on the road.
Gracie Ridley tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds for Dalton, while Emma Hefner scored 14 and Kemara Washington put in seven points.
Dalton plays at Northwest today at 2:30 p.m.
