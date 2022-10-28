CEDARTOWN — There was no playing spoiler for the Southeast Whitfield High School Raiders on Friday as the host Cedartown Bulldogs came out blazing on their homecoming night to roll to a 48-14 win and wrap up the Region 7-4A title for a third straight season.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs remain undefeated after a blistering first half in which they scored on every possession and led 48-0 by halftime. Head coach Jamie Abrams has now led Cedartown to region championships in each of his first three seasons.
Cedartown (9-0, 4-0 7-4A) finished the first half with 318 yards of offense — all on the ground — while Southeast had 46 yards. The Raider’s top rusher was quarterback Brayden Miles, who had eight carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders (4-5, 0-4) had just three first downs in the first half against Cedartown’s brutal defense, which has allowed an average of 6.4 points per game this season. Two of those came as a result of Cedartown penalties.
Senior standout Harlem Diamond covered 37 yards to score on the fourth play of the game and rushed for a 42-yard touchdown to cap off the Bulldogs’ second possession on its second play.
Southeast’s second possession ended with Brady Ensley’s punt being blocked by Reonte Porter. The ball traveled backward to the Cedartown end zone where Bulldog Eli Barrow jumped on it to lead to a 20-0 score with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders’ first prolonged series came on the ensuing drive as a Cedartown pass interference allowed them to convert on third-and-1, but Southeast would be forced to punt for the third time after failing to get another first down.
A short punt allowed Cedartown to score quickly on its next possession, thanks to an Xavier Hargrove 9-yard run. Eri Velasquez made the third of his five extra point attempts to make it 27-0 with 34 seconds left in the period.
Cedartown would score on one-play drives on its next two possessions, first on a 50-yard run by Patrick Gardner, and then an 82-yard sprint from Khamarion Davis.
Southeast’s drives stalled out before any real progress for the rest of the half. Miles fumbled the ball on a run late in the second half and Cedartown’s Orlando Lopez recovered it, leading to a 3-play drive capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Tae Harris to make it 48-0.
With a running clock in the second half, Southeast managed to put together two scoring drives against the younger Bulldog players to soften the loss.
Miles led the Raiders on a nine-play, 67-yard drive on the first series of the third quarter that ended with a 15-yard touchdown run by Miles around the right end. Brandon Munoz made the extra point.
After Cedartown punted two plays into the fourth quarter, Southeast had Jacob Layman come in at quarterback to lead one final drive in the game. A couple of Cedartown penalties helped keep the Raiders’ offense on the field, with a facemask call moving the ball down to the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line.
Layman then lofted a pass to the left and hit receiver Elijah Couch on a touchdown pass with only seconds left on the clock. Munoz’s kick was good as the final horn sounded.
Southeast will host Sonoraville next week for its final game of the season, while Cedartown will wrap up the regular season with a trip to Northwest Whitfield.
With the region title well in hand, Cedartown secures home-field advantage for at least the first two rounds of the GHSA state playoffs.
