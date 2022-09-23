From 2019 to 2021, the Southeast Whitfield High School football team won three games.
After going win-less in 2019, the Raiders finished 1-8 in 2020 and 2-8 in 2021.
It took three years for Southeast to get those three wins, but the 2022 Raiders are already there just four games into the season.
Southeast Whitfield has started 3-1.
It’s the best start to a season for a Raiders team since the 2017 team went 5-0 on its way to a 7-4 finish.
For Raiders seniors like running back Brady Ensley, this season has been an opportunity to see all those long hours of work finally be reflected in the win column. Those three years of three combined wins coincided with the first three years of varsity football for Southeast.
“I’m really proud of the start,” Ensley said. “We put in the work all year for the last four years. When you finally start winning, it feels like it really pays off. Compared to the past few years, it feels so much better.”
Southeast can notch another victory tonight as the Raiders host Druid Hills. The 1-2 visitors visit Raider Stadium at 7:30 in Southeast’s final game before returning to region play.
Southeast played a non-region schedule in 2020 and 2021, making the Raiders ineligible for the playoffs but allowing them to have scheduling freedom.
A Region 7-4A game next week against Heritage marks the first region contest for Southeast since Nov. 8, 2019, a 48-28 loss to Ridgeland.
Todd Murray, who became the Raiders’ head coach prior to the 2020 season and who has overseen the rebuild during those non-region seasons, said the 3-1 start has Southeast believing as the players and coaches have prepared to return to region action.
“It’s great just for the kids. Especially this year’s senior class,” Murray said. “They put in a lot of hard work, and it’s good to see that it’s paying off for them. We’re headed into a difficult region, but it’s given our kids confidence knowing that they can do it.”
With that region slate will come a step up in difficulty for Southeast. Southeast’s first four opponents have combined for a 5-11 record entering tonight. Region 7-4A includes Cedartown, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A, and Northwest Whitfield, which finished its non-region slate against tough competition at 4-1.
“I hope we can put out the same output that we are right now,” Ensley said. “We’ll treat it like any other game and do the best we can.”
Ensley has been a big reason the Raiders have been able to get off to a fast start. The bruising back has 316 yards and seven touchdowns on 49 carries so far this season.
“I told him when we went into spring practice that he’d be one of the workhorses this year,” Murray said. “He’s a big, physical fullback, and he’s going to carry the load.”
Running behind 6-foot-5-inch offensive lineman Jayden Calhoun helps provide running lanes for Ensley, as does a much-improved passing game, led by quarterback Brayden Miles.
“We’ve been able to throw more, and that opens up the playbook more,” Murray said. “Teams aren’t able to stack the box on us.”
The Raiders defense is stepping up, too.
After allowing 46 points to Gordon Lee in the Raiders’ lone loss on Sept. 2, Southeast’s defense held Armuchee down after two early scores last week. A couple of big forced turnovers helped the Raiders turn a 14-6 deficit into a 28-14 late lead. Southeast won 28-21.
“Our defense was flying up and making a bunch of tackles,” Murray said. “They’re getting better each week.”
