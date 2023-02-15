CHATSWORTH — If you take just a cursory glance at the record for the Murray County High School girls basketball team this season, the Lady Indians might seem like a team that’s gotten a lot of breaks.
The Lady Indians are the top-seeded team for the Region 7-2A tournament. They’re already assured of a playoff spot ahead of appearing in the semifinals on Thursday. An 18-4 mark and a 12-0 romp through region play during the regular season are the marks of a great year by a great team.
It’s even more impressive if you dig a little deeper.
“This season, we’ve just had so much adversity,” said second-year Murray County coach Chris Tipton. “Each time we’ve faced it, someone has just stepped up. Someone else has had a good game at the right time.”
The Lady Indians have battled to that 18-4 record — one even better by winning percentage than last year’s 21-7 turnaround squad — despite several injured players and shifting lineups.
Perhaps the biggest bit of adversity? Mattie Nuckolls, an all-state forward a year ago, sustained an ankle injury just before the season. The senior didn’t return to the lineup until an early January game.
The Lady Indians haven’t lost since.
Murray rattled off nine consecutive wins to end the regular season.
“The good thing is now we’re firing on all cylinders, which is what you’re looking to do this time of the year,” Tipton said. “It sure is nice having all our guns back and all our bullets.”
But how did the short-handed Lady Indians not just survive but thrive in the 13 games prior to Nuckolls’ return?
It starts with Nuckolls’ running mate, senior guard Ella Dotson.
The do-it-all point guard did it all for the Lady Indians in a lot of early wins. In a Christmas tournament game at North Murray against Heritage, when Nuckolls and some other Lady Indians starters were out, Dotson led the Lady Indians back from a 32-17 halftime deficit for a 46-44 win, scoring 12 of the team’s 18 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning and buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Dotson was named first team All-Region 7-2A, as was Nuckolls — despite playing just nine games — senior guard Kiersten Hixson and sophomore forward Bayleigh Winkler.
Winkler, who transferred from North Murray after last season, has held it down down low with and without Nuckolls’ presence. Freshman Callan Ledford was named all-region honorable mention after getting a lot of early playing time in part thanks to the injuries.
“I’ve just got such a great group of kids, and they’ve just embraced that next man up mentality,” Tipton said. “Some of those younger kids got a lot of minutes, and that’s really paying off.”
With Murray on a roll, the next goal is to navigate the region tournament. Last year, Tipton led the Lady Indians to their first playoff appearance since 2000. But that squad, which was paired in a region with a Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe team that finished 28-2, missed out on a region title. Murray bumped down into Class 2A this year and became the team everyone in the region looked to beat.
Murray will play rival North Murray in the semifinals of the region tournament Thursday at 7 p.m. at North Murray. The championship game and the third-place game will be Friday night.
“Our ultimate goal as a team is to win the region championship and then go on,” Tipton said. “We feel like we’re one of the best teams in the state. That’s what we prepare for, that’s what we practice for.”
